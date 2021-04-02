The PSOE has registered this Friday a complaint before the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid in which it challenges the PP’s candidacy for the regional elections on May 4. The reason, argue the Socialists, is that the candidacy of the popular includes as number 5 Toni Cantó, one of the former leaders of Ciudadanos who has passed to the PP after the failed motion of censure in the Region of Murcia.

The presence of Cantó in the lists of the PP has been involved in controversy since his jump to the conservative formation was announced. The actor first resigned from his position as head of the liberal party in the Valencian Community due to his discrepancies with the party’s president, Inés Arrimadas. Days later, he joined the adversary’s cause within the center-right.

Cantó argued his abandonment of Ciudadanos on the need to seize power from the left, something that would not happen under the command of Inés Arrimadas. He also announced his retirement from politics to return to his acting career. A few days later, the national PP announced with great fanfare its signing for the lists in the Community of Madrid, something that Diaz Ayuso did not like, far from it.

Be that as it may in the political sphere, Cantó’s candidacy will be decided by the Electoral Board. As established by the electoral law of the Community of Madrid, those who have not been registered in the region for at least two months prior to the electoral call cannot vote in the elections nor is it eligible. And Cantó does not meet this requirement. However, the same regional norm contemplates loopholes through which the former leader of Ciudadanos could be accepted in the candidacy of the conservative formation. The electoral Board will decide.