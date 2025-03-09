The PSOE ceases the mayor of Youth of Chiclana, arrested by exhibitionism against minors in Jerez gyms

The local group of Chiclana de la Frontera (Cádiz) has ceased this Sunday to the mayor of Youth, José Alberto Cruz, arrested of course exhibitionism against minors in several gyms of Jerez.

The councilor had been arrested for alleged acts of exhibitionism before minors. The arrest, made by the National Police, has been carried out after the councilor was denounced for alleged cases of exhibitionism in at least three gyms of Jerez de la Frontera.

In social networks, the Socialists have moved that Cruz ceases to be a councilor-delegate of Youth, LGTBI+, Sports, Animal Health and Welfare, as well as have agreed to eliminate the employment contract with the City Council as a released mayor.

In a statement, the group has transferred its decision “given the seriousness of the known information.” “The PSOE government team of Chiclana is made available to the best investigation,” they add and indicate that, although they respect the “presumption of innocence”, they understand “forcefulness as the only possible immediate response.”

This event transcended last night through various media, which detailed that the mayor was denounced by the father of a minor and was arrested last Wednesday, passing on Saturday at court. Currently, the councilor is released waiting for trial, with an order of departure from the three gyms in which he allegedly committed these crimes and with the aforementioned precautionary measures.