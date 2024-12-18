It was 10:12 a.m. this Tuesday when Rafael Hernandodeputy of the Popular Party, published a message on his social networks in which he stated that Pedro Sánchez would not attend the control session of Congress scheduled for this Wednesday and attached, as proof, an official document with PSOE letterhead addressed to the Board in which, in addition to the president’s reasons for requesting the telematic vote, personal data appeared such as the number of his national identity document.

The publication lasted only a few seconds online, a handful of minutes, before being deleted from the networks. The main reason is that in the document what was said was that the president requested telematic voting due to having to travel to Brussels for the European Council and that he would be absent for Thursday’s session and not for Wednesday’s control. An oversight that, according to PP sources, was the reason why Hernando quickly removed the publication.

The problem came shortly after, when Patxi Lopez denounced that in the document made public by the PP deputy on his networks the number of the Sánchez’s ID. An issue that the PSOE spokesperson in Congress described as “unacceptable” and for which he harshly criticized the popular party.

Later, the Socialist Group in Congress issued a statement in which it went further and requested the resignation of Marta Gonzalezfourth vice president of the Table and one of the four members of the PP in the governing body of Congress, considering that she had been guilty of leaking to her partner the document that she had later aired on the networks.









«This is a very serious fact that clearly violates article 16 of the Congressional Regulations and the Personal Data Protection Law. That’s why, The Socialist Group demands the resignation of the Popular Group deputy Marta Gonzálezfor having leaked confidential data of the President of the Government,” the statement said.

Sources from the Popular Parliamentary Group emphasize that Sánchez’s document, registered this Monday, was by no means confidential and that González was not the only person with access to it. Furthermore, they emphasize that Hernando, ‘motu proprio’, deleted the publication from his social networks long before the reaction of the PSOE, which, in any case, they see as exaggerated.