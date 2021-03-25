Motion of censure in the Murcia City Council Except for the absence, error or the last minute unchecking of a councilor, the City Council will change its political color today after 26 years José Ballesta, José Antonio Serrano and Mario Gómez. / Lv DAVID GOMEZ Thursday, March 25, 2021, 03:15



D-Day arrived. The City Council of the capital of the Region can change hands this noon, when the vote is taken. motion of censure with which PSOE and Ciudadanos intend to evict the Popular Party from the municipal government after 26 years uninterrupted in power. This will culminate in the Region the high-level political operation di