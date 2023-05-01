The Murcian socialists attacked yesterday against the employment policies of the regional government, to which they attribute the high unemployment rates. PSRM deputy Virginia Lopo denounced that López Miras’ labor programs “have failed; in 29 years of Partido Popular governments they have caused the Region of Murcia to be one of the communities with the lowest salaries in the country, with the most job insecurity.”

As a sign that the PP “does not take employment seriously”, the deputy recalled that López Miras “has appointed four directors in this field in this legislature, two of them defectors; the general directorates are without employees; the regional government has dismantled the staff of the SEF, and active employment policies are conspicuous by their absence », she denounces.

For the Murcian socialists, low wages “are the constant threat to the purchasing power of families. The high rate of structural unemployment and youth unemployment, the excessive temporary and rotation of contracts, the low employment rate and the persistent gender gap determine low investment in human capital, low productivity and high economic and social inequality.

PP response



Lobo’s criticism of López Miras’s labor policy found a response yesterday in the PP spokesperson, Miriam Guardiola, who defended that “the Region is one of the communities that has created the most employment in Spain and not precisely thanks to the support of Sánchez and its policies, that with the lack of infrastructure and the cut in the Transfer, the only thing it achieves is putting thousands of jobs at risk in this Region ».

According to his data, the legislature began with 622,100 employed and now there are more than 657,000, that is, “the Region of Murcia today has about 30,000 more workers than then and we are the fourth community that has generated the most jobs in this time », highlights the spokeswoman. In addition, Guardiola recalls that last year, the Region had 659,100 people working, “which places us before a historical record.” Regarding Social Security affiliates, “a 10% increase in employment was achieved, while in Spain as a whole this increase remained at 7%.”