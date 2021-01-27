Eliseo García Cantó will be the candidate for mayor of Molina de Segura, as LA VERDAD already announced, and this has been ratified by his municipal group in a meeting held this Wednesday morning. The socialist regional executive has given its approval and It only remains for the decision to be endorsed by the management board at the assembly to be held tomorrow, Thursday. And within a maximum period of ten days, a plenary session must be convened for the inauguration of Eliseo García.

Although he prefers to go “party by party and do things well during the remaining time of the legislature, continuing the project that began in 2016”, his candidacy is a bet for the future of the PSOE of Molina. Following the resignation of Esther Clavero (which she became aware of this morning in plenary session, along with that of the two councilors who have left with her), the Molinense socialists have also thought about the 2023 elections and, according to socialist sources, the new mayor is the best valued option.

To this is added that the natural relief of Clavero was self-discarded from the first moment. Both the PSRM Secretary of Organization, Jordi Arce, and Eliseo García himself, have confirmed that the first name that the municipal group put on the table for the succession was that of the first deputy mayor and spokesman for the municipal socialist group, Ángel Navarro. With five ophthalmological operations in the last four years (convalescing from the last one), Navarro took a step back and proposed to Eliseo. “It says a lot in favor of putting the interest of the team project before his own, and I appreciate his support”, remarks Eliseo García.

In addition to health reasons, Navarro told his colleagues that «this is not the time for changes or personal ambitions. It is time to continue working as before. Hence my desire to continue doing it from the same place, from the council where I can contribute the most, because here we all add. The least of it is who leads or occupies the mayor’s office. Because we all row in the same direction.

In addition, Navarro, who is also secretary of the PSOE de Molina Organization, considers that «Eliseo is a mayor of the future, which will draw support from many young people.

«A stage is closed»



The socialist mayor admits that his party has experienced turbulent times in recent days, but he is convinced that the crisis will be overcome as soon as the new government gets to work. “A stage is closing and we have to look forward, with work and work,” García Cantó stressed.

The still Councilor for Mobility and Policies for Training and Labor Insertion is not released and It is not yet decided if he will be a full-time mayor. “You have to wait a bit to analyze how the restructuring will be,” he says. It also does not know if it will maintain the powers that it currently has delegated because the new municipal government has to remodel itself and grant powers to the incoming councilors, Manuel José Casado, Isabel Gadea and Antonio Sáez. “All three are very valid people,” said the mayor.

Eliseo García Cantó has an enviable curriculum, as according to his profile on the City Council website, he has a doctorate in Physical Education, a degree in Journalism and in Advertising and Public Relations, a degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences, and a diploma in Physical Education and English Teaching. It is not released, as it is mteacher and director of the public school Nuestra Señora de Fátima de Molina. He also teaches classes at the University of Murcia, as an associate professor.