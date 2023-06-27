The PSOE is aware that fear of Vox alone does not live, but in the federal leadership of the party they maintain that, for the moment, the pacts that the PP has closed in town halls and autonomous communities with the formation of Santiago Abascal have served as a tourniquet to stop the flight of votes that, with concern, they had been detecting towards Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “In the last week and a half – say executive sources – it has begun to be clearly noticed.”

According to the CIS barometer for the month of June, and published on the 16th, the transfer from the PSOE to the PP had been around 7% (which would be equivalent to some 475,000 votes). In Ferraz they maintain that, despite the usual ‘winning car’ effect, the bleeding has not gone, at least, more and that, in parallel, an increase in the mobilization of the progressive electorate is being detected; enough to have decided to put his finger on a situation that has become uncomfortable for the leader of the opposition.

The initial idea of ​​the Socialists was to focus on neutralizing ‘anti-Sanchismo’ with a pedagogical offensive in both its most controversial decisions (Sánchez takes refuge in the fact that he did not correct the ‘only yes is yes’ law beforehand to preserve the stability of the Government; he links the regression of the independence movement to the pardons of the ‘procés’ or reduces the ties with Bildu to specific agreements on social laws), as well as its economic policy. And so it will continue to be.

Related News



The Chief Executive was on Sunday at ‘Lo de Évole’, on La Sexta: on Monday night at La Ser; this Tuesday he will go to ‘El hormiguero’, on Antena 3 and, pending closure, on Wednesday he will be interviewed on ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ to prop up that strategy. But given the dimension of some of the agreements already closed by the PP, the weight of Vox has increased in the arguments that he and his ministers manage.

“Chairs for Rights”



Vice President Nadia Calviño, whom Sánchez has chosen as an informal tandem for 23-J (informal because she is not on the lists but it is assumed that she will repeat in office in case of victory), claimed her management on RNE this Monday and assured that Spain is in a position to make the leap to “full effective employment” in the next legislature. But he also took advantage of the change in tone of the Extremadura baroness of the PP, María Guardiola – who last week appealed to homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia and the trivialization of sexist violence by the ultra-right as elements that justify their refusal to a government of coalition – to accuse the popular of having entered into the “chalaneo” of “chairs for rights.”

Also the Minister of Education and spokesperson for the party executive, Pilar Alegría, ironized how little Guardiola has lasted his “harangue” to the “Agustina de Aragón”. “Abascal has pulled out his teeth, he has kept his principles to himself, and to negotiate whatever is necessary!” She said.

Alegría also pointed out the profile of the Vox people elected to preside over the Parliaments of the Balearic Islands, Gabriel Le Senne; Aragon, Marta Fernández, or the Valencian Community, Llanos Masó. All of them have to their credit controversial pronouncements on sexist violence, women or abortion, among other sensitive issues, in addition to being part of a party that denies the State of Autonomies. Alegría warned that his appointment is not innocuous. “We are talking – he stressed – of people placed in charge of the second institution of their communities”.