The Andalusian PSOE returns to the fray with the express contracts of the Junta de Andalucía in health matters. The socialist group has registered the request for an investigation commission in the autonomous Parliament about the emergency contracts from 2020 to the present to verify their effect on the waiting lists, the materials that were acquired with this contract and if “there have been impairment of public funds”, as stated today by the Secretary of Political Communication of the PSOE and deputy spokesperson for the regional executive, Josele Aguilar.

The Andalusian socialists already tried at the end of the last legislature to open the same procedure, but it was not even debated in full due to the obstructions that the Chamber Table put in place at that time. The initiative declined due to the electoral call. Now they want to reactivate it in line with the commission approved in the Congress of Deputies to investigate the thousands of emergency contracts that all administrations signed during the pandemic stage in 2020. This initiative arises as a result of the Koldo case ―in which the National Court investigates the alleged collection of illegal commissions for contracts for the sale of masks awarded by the Government during the pandemic―. The PP also plans another similar investigative commission in the Senate, a chamber in which they have the absolute majority.

The emergency contracts were established through decree law of March 16, 2020 to acquire thousands of goods, services and supplies “to fight the effects of the coronavirus” through exceptional procedures that streamlined procedures, but at the cost of fewer controls. In May 2021, the central government put an end to this rapid contracting system, but in Andalusia it remained in force until March 2022, despite the fact that in June 2021 the General Contracting Directorate of the Ministry of Finance warned the rest in instructions of departments of the autonomous Administration that this type of emergency hiring should have an “exceptional and residual nature” and that the reasons should be motivated.

The socialists have made requests for information to the different ministries of the Andalusian Government about these contracts in which, according to Aguilar, they have found “irregularities”, which he did not detail during a press conference held this morning.

In the opinion of the socialist spokesperson, the contracting system used is “opaque, without competition, absolutely arbitrary, in which the Administration can handpick the contracting to the supplier it deems appropriate.” According to his data, “more than 240 million euros have been diverted to private healthcare, which is 156.7 million euros more than what was originally planned.” Aguilar has asked himself, two years after the Andalusian Government ended extraordinary contracting, “why it was extended beyond what was legally permitted in an irregular manner”, “what materials were acquired during the pandemic and what suppliers they came from”.

The proposal to create the investigation commission will be debated in plenary session, once it is qualified by the Parliamentary Bureau, but it can only go ahead if the absolute majority of the PP supports it. In case of refusal, Aguilar has announced that the PSOE will go “to other instances” that it has not determined.

