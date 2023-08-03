Thursday, August 3, 2023, 01:31



The Municipal Socialist Group has submitted a petition to the Municipal Registry to remove the graffiti that has crossed out the word “macho” from one of the indicators that indicate that Orihuela is a municipality free of gender violence.

This painting is close to the convent of San Francisco and the date on which it was made is unknown. From the PSOE they remember that these posters have been paid for from the subsidy that Orihuela receives from the State Plan against Gender Violence and that, therefore, it is the Consistory that has the duty to preserve these indicatives.

The socialist mayor, Carolina Gracia, points out that these types of acts “clearly are a pulse of intolerant and petty people who deny the existence of this scourge that ends the lives of women.”

In this sense, he assures that this is a direct consequence of the government pact between PP and Vox and that if it is not condemned “it will get worse and worse. For those of us who take Equality policies seriously, we are clear that any step back in this causes acts like this », he concludes.

The government team spoke out emphatically against all acts of sexist violence. The Councilor for Equality in the City Council, Agustina Rodríguez, requested the list of the vandalized posters so far to “immediately clean them and restore them to their original state.”

In addition, Rodríguez points out that he will be very forceful in the face of this type of uncivil acts and affirms that he has requested the Local Police to identify the perpetrators and take “the necessary measures against the individuals who try to make work invisible and the fight against this intolerable social scourge such as gender and sexist violence.

Agustina Rodríguez wanted to make it clear that the government team “will not tolerate these actions and that it will continue to support and strengthen the Municipal Service for Attention to Gender Violence (Semavig).”