The PSOE asks that the ‘FP case’ extended to the millionaire reform of the Madrid Institute of Educational Innovation

The PSOE of Madrid has asked the Court to investigate the ‘FP case’ that extends the cause and analyze more supposedly fractionated contracts illegally in the Ministry of Education of Isabel Díaz Ayuso: if that practice was extended to the works of the Innovation Institute Educational and an old school in Vallecas. The Socialists, who exercise one of the popular accusations of the case, claim to have “solid indications” that this practice of choping contracts to avoid public tenders was also reproduced in these two new files.

The keys to the FP scandal that stalks the Ayuso government: ghost contracts, chopped invoices and order to keep silent

The cause that now investigates a court of the Plaza de Castilla in Madrid was revealed by eldiario.es: the construction of at least ten professional training centers by the Ministry of Education out of budget, without a contract and not without A public file behind. An allegedly irregular system with the complaints of one of the entrepreneurs and that avoided, in practice, that the contracts exceeded the threshold of 40,000 euros and avoid the supervisory process of a public tender. Everything, finally, commissioned by finger.

The case, once revealed by this newspaper, was denounced by more Madrid and PSOE before the Prosecutor’s Office in two complaints, while we can filed another criminal action before the Court that has finally opened the proceedings investigating all these contracts. A system that was developed, at least, in ten centers for professional training: from the School School Hospital to the Alcalá School of Art passing through the Ignacio Ellacuría, one of the star projects of Ayuso after the pandemic. The money came out, according to the investigations, of the accounts of the institutes themselves and their income both of and extraordinary.

The PSOE of Madrid, which exercises the popular accusation of the case together with the rest of the parties, has requested the Court to expand its investigation to new cases of possible irregular contracting of contracts. The first on which they put the magnifying glass is the Madrid Higher Institute of Educational Innovation (ISMIE), located in the views Part of the Community of Madrid.

The state of conservation of the building, explains the PSOE in its brief, “does not correspond” to the reports that exist on its state of conservation in previous years. “Everything leads us to think that rehabilitation works have really been executed at some point between 2019 and 2024, regardless of the bidding procedure, following the same dynamics of the other works carried out in public centers under investigation in these proceedings.”

Those of Óscar López explain that, according to the public sector contracting platform, between 2017 and 2024 up to 27 minor contracts of works for more than 419,000 euros have been made, the vast majority destined for the Old Palace of the farm and about 173,000 euros Executed last year, “in addition to having found numerous close contracts on the date with very similar or similar concepts and with totally coincident amounts.”

Fractional contracts in Vallecas

These amounts, explains the PSOE, “exceed the amounts of minor contracts, and should have been the subject of tender and ordinary contracting procedure, as planned in the 2018 and 2019 procedures.” The same goes for another 112,000 euros in minor contracts for the reform of the “Aulatio Vallecas” of José Paulete Street in this district of the southern capital. “Again it leads us to think that rehabilitation works have really been executed, regardless of the bidding procedure, fractioning contracts, higher amount that should have followed the ordinary public bidding procedure,” they denounce in their brief sent to the Court on Wednesday.

The magistrate who investigates the case has called to declare by the end of this February both to Alfonso Mateos, deputy director of FP centers of Isabel Díaz Ayuso until a year ago, and two more two officials, all as accused.

The main suspect of the ‘FP Case’ involves the Ministry of Education of Ayuso between 2021 and 2023 in the alleged prevarication



The evolution of the case uncovered by Eldiario.es has reached the Madrid Assembly. On February 6 Enrique Ossorio, president of the Regional Parliament and counselor of the Branch when the alleged irregularities occurred, cut the microphone of a deputy of more Madrid when he referred to the case. Rocío Albert, today Minister of Economy, was then vice -counted. The reason to avoid references to the case, said Ossorio, was that the aforementioned people “cannot defend themselves.”