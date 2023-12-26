Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 9:44 p.m.



| Updated 9:55 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The deficiencies presented by the senior citizens' home on San Pascual Street continue to cause problems. And of all, the most worrying is the state of the uralite roof which, as municipal technicians have confirmed to the PSOE, contains asbestos. The toxic and harmful substance for those who breathe it was detected by the socialists during a visit they made in October due to the detachment of a cornice.

In a new video complaint, the PSOE of Torrevieja has transmitted the response that the officials have given to the municipal group after the questions they addressed to the Plenary. They warn that the roof containing asbestos is located in a place frequented by workers and users. “We asked about the uralite roof, how many years it has been installed, if it contained asbestos, and if it is dangerous for users or municipal workers, since there is a room underneath where there is an oven where ceramics are fired,” says the socialist spokesperson. , Barbara Soler.

The councilor assures that the technicians affirm that the uralite is 20 years old, which, Soler affirms, places it “at the end of its useful life.” To this, he adds, they replied that “it does contain asbestos”, but that “it is not dangerous because if it is not handled it is not dangerous and it is not, they say, in a transit area.” Even so, Soler insists that he knows that it is an area frequented by the ceramics teacher, by the students who come to leave their works, as well as by janitors and above all, he insists, by cleaners.

«We shouldn't have to say this. A technician from the City Council would have to say it. For this reason, a couple of months ago, we requested it from the Popular Party, but they told us that it is not among our functions to decide whether a technician has to go or not. The only thing we can do, therefore, is to report this situation and ask them not to go to that room because it could be dangerous,” says Bárbara Soler.

“We demand that the City Council change that roof, that it change the uralite that is at the end of its useful life, that contains asbestos and that can be harmful to users and to the staff who work in this municipal center,” claims the spokesperson for the socialists.

To all this, they remember, are added other problems in the building already seen in their previous visit. «We found dirt on the walls, papers put up as a 'store' to block the sun because there were no curtains, cracks, leaks, humidity. “Everything,” he says.

Likewise, the mayor points out that she asked why all the fire hose pressure gauges register an abnormally low pressure. «We asked if perhaps they were all broken or if there was some plausible explanation. The answer is that 'they measure the pressure of the drinking water network',” says Soler.

The councilor of the area, Inmaculada Montesinos, assured in October that part of the deficiencies were corrected after the first complaint from the socialists. Likewise, she stated that she was working on a document to carry out some renovation works in the building, which dates back to the 90s.