The PSOE asks Congress to sanction Rafael Hernando for publishing Pedro Sánchez’s DNI

The Socialist Parliamentary Group has filed a formal complaint with the president of the Congress of Deputies and has requested that the PP deputy, Rafael Hernando, be sanctioned for the distribution of an internal document from the Lower House Table in which data appears personal of the President of the Government.

Specifically, Hernando published this Tuesday Pedro Sánchez’s request to be able to exercise his right to vote electronically in the Plenary Session this coming Thursday, given that it coincides with his presence in Brussels to participate in the European Council.

To distribute the hoax that Sánchez was trying to find an excuse to skip this Wednesday’s control session, which he will attend, the popular deputy has decided to share that document on his networks without even hiding the president’s data, including his Document National Identity.

In the screenshot uploaded by Hernando, which after hours he decided to delete, it could be seen that it was his party colleague and member of the Board, Marta González, who sent him the document. The Socialist Parliamentary Group also demands that the PP deputy be sanctioned.

Likewise, they have demanded in a statement his resignation “for having leaked confidential data of the President of the Government”, something that they consider “very serious” and that “clearly violates article 16 of the Regulations of the Congress of Deputies.” They also consider that both Hernando and González “have also clearly failed to comply with the duty of confidentiality established by the Law on the Protection of Personal Data and Guarantee of Digital Rights.”