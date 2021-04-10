The PSOE-M has filed an administrative contentious appeal against the Agreement of the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid that accepted the list of the PP candidate, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, despite having been previously denounced by the socialists when including Toni Cantó and Agustín Conde, have advanced the ‘Cadena Ser’ and have confirmed socialist sources to Europa Press.

In the appeal, the PSOE estimates that “the condition of elector and eligible would not have occurred, not only not before January 1 but once the elections were called after March 11.”

In addition, they indicate that «changes of registration between different electoral districts with a date after the census closure of January 1, 2021 cannot be considered for the ongoing electoral process for the elections of May 4, 2021, without those that, therefore, they cannot meet the condition of electors, they can meet the condition of eligible, concurring in them cause of ineligibility ”.