The PSOE has asked the Constitutional Court to annul the reform of the Senate regulations approved by the absolute majority that the PP has in this chamber in order to delay the approval of the proposed amnesty law, by extending the processing period for said amendment. proposition up to two months. This modification implies not applying the urgency procedure in the passage through the Senate of the text that is approved in Congress. The appeal of the socialist parliamentary group – which will be presented to the Constitutional registry this Tuesday – considers that the procedure followed by the PP for this reform is “radically unconstitutional” and that it has opened “an unprecedented crisis of the legislative system”, by modifying the constitutional balance between the functions of Congress and those of the Senate. The PSOE believes that the declaration of the urgency procedure of a bill for processing in Congress, as has happened, should be applied “automatically” in the Senate.

The PSOE's challenge is based on the criterion that the reform of the Senate regulations promoted by the PP has violated article 90.3 of the Constitution, which establishes “exclusively that the declaration of urgency of “the projects” approved by the Government or by the Congress of Deputies determines the activation of the emergency procedure on a mandatory basis in the Senate.” The appeal explains that the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court has repeatedly considered that said precept is applicable “not only to draft laws, but also to legal propositions”, given that “the evident similarity between both figures highlights the identity of reason for its legal regime”, as the court stated in its ruling 7/2002.

The socialist group states that the intended reform “is contrary to the bicameralism designed by our Constitution.” He justifies this by stating that by regulating the role of the Senate in the legislative procedure, said article 90 of the Constitution “establishes a system that gives greater weight to the Congress of Deputies to the detriment of the Senate.” And he cites again the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court itself, when in its ruling 119/2011 it stated that “the two Chambers are not located in the same position”, since “they do not act at the same moment nor are their formal powers exactly the same within of the law adoption process.”

The appeal also states that article 72.1 of the Constitution establishes, among other manifestations of parliamentary autonomy, the power of each chamber to dictate its own regulations without interference from other bodies or powers of the State. However, the Constitutional Court has maintained a “constant jurisprudence” in which it has established the limits of parliamentary autonomy, stating, for example, that “the independence of parliamentary bodies cannot become a form of disengagement from the Standard.” Supreme”, as declared in its ruling 93/1990.

The PSOE states that, therefore, the declaration of urgency by the Congress of Deputies on a certain legislative initiative – including law proposals – “entails the automatic application of the emergency procedure in the Senate.” This power of Congress is – the challenge continues – “the result of a certain constitutional understanding of the relations between the two chambers that make up the Cortes Generales, and is not subject to limits that can be protected by the regulatory autonomy of the Senate.”

The PSOE considers “more than questionable” the reason that the Popular Parliamentary Group gives when it states that “the specific objective” of the reform is to offer opportunities for the rigor and quality of the legislative function of the Senate and to give senators the necessary time to the analysis and debate of the initiatives that reach the Chamber. The appeal argues in this sense that the Constitutional Court “has established that such a declaration of urgency neither deprives the Senate of the exercise of its function, nor does it represent a restriction on the rights of senators.” In this sense, the doctrine of the guarantee body itself is cited again, for example sentence 234/2000, which declared that “the reduction in processing time does not have to translate into any reduction of the constitutional principles that must inform the legislative procedure as a procedure for forming the will of the body”, that is, of the Senate.

The appeal details that “the declaration of constitutionality of this reform would open the door to a dangerous institutional drift.” The thesis of the PSOE is that the Senate “cannot decide unilaterally that it is not concerned by the constitutional regulation on the urgency of the processing of legislative texts that come from Congress; nor that discrepancies regarding the processing that a legal text must follow are resolved differently than established by the Constitution.”

The appeal from the socialist group in the Senate adds that accepting the unconstitutional procedure followed by the PP “would imply a paralysis of the legislative power in which each chamber would act with its back to the other, and it could come to the point that Congress would not be compelled to send “Proposals of Law to the Senate.” The challenge bases this warning on the fact that both the aforementioned article 90 of the Constitution and article 120 of the Congressional regulations establish similar and coherent principles, as proven when the latter establishes that “once a bill is approved by Congress, its president will approve it.” “It will be sent, with its background and the documents produced in the processing before the Chamber, to the President of the Senate.” With them they refer “exclusively” to the bills. But – the appeal emphasizes – “if it is interpreted from now on that Article 90 (of the Constitution) is limited to bills and does not cover law proposals, what would force a President of Congress to send a Proposal of Law to the Senate for final approval?”

The appeal argues to summarize its opposition to the reform that “in 45 years of democracy, no legal operator had thought to question that the regulation established in article 90 of the Constitution on the legislative procedure in the Senate did not refer to the legislative initiatives as a whole, but only to a part.” That it be done now – adds the socialist group – “exposes us to an unprecedented crisis of the Legislative Power, which we from the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Senate want to avoid; and that is why this unconstitutionality appeal has been filed”, based on the conviction that the reform of the Senate regulations promoted by the PP “is radically unconstitutional.”