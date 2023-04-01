The Murcia City Council and the Ministry of Transport will sign the agreement on Monday to partially finance the extension works of the tram to the El Carmen neighborhood. This was announced this Saturday by the candidate for the presidency of the Community, Pepe Vélez, during the presentation of the candidacy of José Antonio Serrano for mayor, at the Parque Fofó Auditorium. As LA VERDAD learned, the amount will exceed 25 million euros, which is the figure that had been handled up to now. The Minister of Finance and Deputy Secretary General of the PSOE, María Jesús Montero, supported the candidate and asked for four more years “to continue incorporating the city of Murcia to progress, modernity, industrialization and public services.” In this sense, she highlighted “the progress in just two years of government in terms of sustainable mobility” and in the promotion “of public transport, redesigning the city to be a pioneer in the green transition.” Since the motion of censure that evicted the PP from La Glorieta two years ago, “in Murcia there is dignity and democratic quality,” she said.

The mayor, for his part, valued the policies developed during these two years, with special emphasis “on a healthier, more open, sustainable, modern and fair city model” against those who “in the 21st century still defend that the car continues to be the king of cities. Serrano was accompanied by his entire electoral list, with a prominent place for the former councilor for Podemos Ginés Ruiz Maciá, located just behind the lectern. His presence was widely applauded. The mayor was also supported by the candidate for the presidency of the Community, Pepe Vélez, who focused his speech on “the corruption of the PP” after the latest information on the judicial process that former president Ramón Luis Válcarcel is facing, and on the policies of water, linking in this sense the years of ‘Water for all’ with this corruption.

The Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, closed the event by highlighting the policies of the Government of Spain towards the Region of Murcia, which contrasted with those developed in the days of the PP. «In the five years of the Government of Pedro Sánchez, 19,000 million euros more have arrived in the Region than during the last five years of Mariano Rajoy, without counting European funds. It’s 4,000 million more a year, “she said. Montero defended that the current executive “is a government that takes care of the majority of the people and not only good people, which is what the right wing likes,” and expressed his hope that the elections of 28 In May, a government headed by Pepe Vélez will also emerge in the Region of Murcia «which is not going to waste a minute, because we have been working for a long time in a Murcia that is competitive, that is an example of innovation, that allows companies to bet on this community and young people decide to stay here.

Faced with these policies, he denounced that the PP “represents an exhausted model of exploitation and speculation” in the Region. «The environmental problems of this region, the problems of the Mar Menor, are not by chance. They derive from a short-term model of economic exploitation that has never dealt with the future or the medium term, but with a defense of the interests of a few”, he stressed. For Montero, the PP of the Region of Murcia tries to “cover with noise and smoke” the “policies for the majority” that are being developed. «You cannot be protesting all day, confronting the Government of Spain. You cannot waste time all day justifying your own incapacity by fighting against the Government of Spain. What the citizens want is for us to row in the direction of well-being, they want their problems to be addressed.

A good part of Montero’s speech was focused on discrediting the national leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijoó, “who came as the reasonable, sensible, moderate one”, and who “has shown to be the PP of always”, “who has lost the North”. In this sense, he ironized Feijoó’s support for the French pension reform, “which has set the streets on fire”, while voting no to the reform in Spain, “which has guaranteed the sustainability of pensions and pensions of the future”. .

“Not a drop of water behind the banners”



If Montero was very combative with Feijoó, Pepe Vélez took advantage of his intervention to attack the PP for corruption at a particularly delicate moment for this party, with the prosecutor asking for eleven years in prison for Ramón Luis Valcárcel for the scandal of the Escombreras desalination plant. For Vélez, this case highlights what was behind ‘Water for all’. “There was not a drop of water behind the banners, what they did is create a desalination plant that hardly gives water, and that the citizens have paid: 600 million,” he denounced. The candidate pointed out that “three of the four presidents of the PP that the Community has had” are marked by corruption.

He also addressed the transfer situation. «If someone thinks that I am not going to talk about water, they are wrong. The transfer is essential, but climate change is not arriving, it is already here, and we all know that less water is arriving, “he said. For this reason, the Government works by subsidizing desalinated water, encouraging cleaner and cheaper energies to produce it, and increasing production capacity, he defended.

Vélez also denounced the, in his opinion, lack of social policies and the long delays in public health.