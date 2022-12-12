The Minister of Social Rights and the 2030 Agenda, Ione Belarra, spoke in plenary session of Congress, on November 23. ZIPI (EFE)

The animal welfare law continues to be a headache for the government parties. The presentation of the bill has concluded today without the PSOE and Unidas Podemos approaching positions on the regulation of the treatment of hunting dogs, rehalas and auxiliary animals, and this Tuesday they will resume negotiations in a new meeting of the Social Rights commission in Congress.

The PSOE has presented a compromise amendment that is also signed by the PP and PNV, very similar to the one it registered in September, in which it insists that these animals have “their own legislation, as established in the National Hunting Management Strategy.” The novelty that is added is that the legislation should comply “in any case” with the corresponding regional legislation, according to the document to which EL PAÍS has had access. In this way, the PSOE intends to convince its Executive partner, who last week set the Castilla-La Mancha law in force since 2020 as an example to imitate to break the blockade. The rest of the parties present at the presentation have not seconded it. .

The main government party puts peace with the hunting sector first despite the clash that it entails with United We Can, again with a law that comes from one of the ministries of the minority partner of the coalition. The Ministry of Social Rights, headed by the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, proposed last week an intermediate route, based on the Castilian-La Mancha law, so that these animals would be exempt only while hunting. The rest of the time the law would apply to them like any other dog.

The PSOE registered an amendment in September so that the animal welfare law would apply “exclusively” to companion animals. The decision, the first with Patxi López as spokesperson in Congress, had been mulling over months before the alerts that came from socialist barons such as the president of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, Javier Lambán (Aragón) or Emiliano García-Page (Castilla-La Mancha) due to the discomfort of many PSOE voters who are fans of hunting with the wording of the law as intended by United We Can. The anger of the sector was one of the keys to the PSOE signing its worst result in the Andalusian elections, and in Ferraz and La Moncloa they were not willing to repeat it in an electoral course in which the nine regional presidents and 2,700 PSOE mayors they play for re-election.

The commitment of the Socialists was to develop specific legislation for hunting dogs, rehalas and auxiliary animals that carry out herding, rescue, sports or security tasks with the Armed Forces. The amendment, of which the Hunting Federation (RFEC) – the third with the most licenses in Spain (334,635 in 2020, according to the Higher Sports Council), only behind football (1,074,567) and basketball (376,352) — was informed by the PSOE, established that “the welfare regulations applicable to companion animals must be separated from those traditionally called production animals, or those linked to professional activities.” “In this way, the new law will apply exclusively to companion animals that are kept in the family home and live in it with their owners,” the text specified. “The social and functional reality of the use of working, auxiliary or social function animals encounters serious problems for its sustainability and development, as they are generically included in the regulations for the protection of companion animals (animals that, according to the European Convention on protection of companion animals, ratified by Spain on June 23, 2017, would be those that are kept or are intended to be kept by man, particularly in his own home, to serve as recreation and keep him company), whose main activity is not to keep company, nor do they usually reside in the home”, alleged the PSOE.

A position that collides squarely with that of United We Can, which maintains that with these exceptions animal abuse would not be combated, an extreme that the socialists do not share. “We have not yet reached an agreement, but we believe that there is a will to reach it. The negotiation is taking place on good terms. The proposal that we have made to the PSOE, that of Page model, it is totally acceptable”, said Lilith Verstrynge, Secretary of State for the 2030 Agenda and secretary of the Organization of Podemos, in a recess. “What cannot happen is that the animals are unprotected, when it is in the Government agreement that regulations be established that protect animals as a whole. Therefore, the animal welfare law would come to comply with the Government agreement ”, she added. The two partners of the Executive have given themselves room until this Tuesday to try to find a solution to another law that is giving the Government indigestion.