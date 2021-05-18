The call trans law It remains blocked in the Government and the attempt to activate it has not borne fruit this Tuesday either. The veto that the PSOE maintains in the Executive to the project of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, of United We Can, has transferred it to Parliament this Tuesday, where the abstention of the Socialists, together with the vote against PP and Vox, has frustrated the claim of various groups on the left to process a proposal very similar to the one that has been bogged down by differences within Pedro Sánchez’s Cabinet. The initiative has caused one of the most anomalous alignments of forces that have been seen in the Chamber lately: the Government has been divided and the position of United We Can has not only received the support of the entire left, but also of the PNV, of Citizens , Junts and PDeCAT, while the PSOE – with its “vote of Pontius Pilatos”, as Joan Baldoví, from Compromís, has reproached him – facilitated the rejection of the two groups furthest to the right.

The strange situation has been portrayed in the unusual ovation that the ERC deputies have dedicated to the representative of Ciudadanos Sara Giménez, whose vehement intervention in favor of the right to freely choose sexual identity has also been greeted by Irene Montero herself, sitting in lonely on the blue bench. Even rarer has been the end of the session, since the Minister of Equality has requested the floor to speak on behalf of the Government, “apologize” to LGTBI groups and commit to recognize the “self-determination of gender identity” , just the point that raises the reluctance of the majority force of the Executive. Montero has set himself the goal of unblocking the initiative, one of which has caused the most bitter divisions within the coalition Cabinet, before the celebration of International Pride Day on June 28. Previously to the minister, the socialist deputy Susana Ros had also spoken on behalf of the Government to ensure that it will send a bill to regulate the issue to the Chamber. Except that the position defended by Ros has been quite different from the one put forward by the minister theoretically in charge of managing this competition.

More information

The proposal, which had been presented jointly by ERC, Junts, Más País, Compromís, CUP and Nueva Canarias, coincided in essence with the one prepared by Equality and paralyzed in the Government by the PSOE, as recognized by Minister Montero herself. Basically it was that the legal recognition of a person’s sexual identity depended only on their will. If the initiative had gone ahead, the processing period in the Chamber would begin, during which the groups could introduce modifications. That the PSOE disdained even this last possibility has increased widespread criticism among its partners. All have also reminded him that the Socialists had defended “self-determination” until 2019 and that they promised to legislate on it in the Government pact with United We Can.

Since the ardent initial intervention of Pilar Vallugera, from ERC, one after another, leftist and nationalist groups have been defending the urgency of recognizing the “human rights” of transsexual people and have sown the hemicycle of reproaches to the socialists. All have refuted the main objection of some feminist groups: that recognizing the self-determination of sex would mean “erasing women”. Íñigo Errejón, from Más País, has admitted that “the great advances in rights and freedoms in this country bear the stamp of the PSOE.” “For this reason, when faced with a matter like this, they cannot be profiled,” he added in an expression repeated by several spokespersons. Criticisms have risen even with Joseba Agirretxea, of the PNV, who has called feminists who oppose the law “intolerant”, also accused of defending an “old discourse” by the Citizen representative.

The Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, this Tuesday in Congress. EUROPA PRESS / E. Vine. POOL / Europa Press

The PSOE was under pressure from feminist groups in its orbit who, coinciding with the debate, released a manifesto headed by the philosopher Amelia Valcárcel, the former minister Matilde Fernández and the former MEP Elena Valenciano, reiterating their rejection of the proposal. In the Chamber of the Chamber, the deputy Susana Ros has said that the initiative is of “doubtful constitutionality”, because, according to her, it suffers from “lack of guarantees” to establish the legal sex of each citizen, beyond the express declaration Of the interested. Ros has made it clear that his party is also committed to passing a law in this regard, although with “seriousness and constitutional rigor.”

The socialists have not been the only ones to expose their contradictions. The PP, which has legislated on the matter in several communities where it governs and which in 2019 had also supported with nuances the attempt to approve a similar initiative in Congress, this time it has voted against it, alleging that the proposal “deletes the category of sex ”. Not the popular ones, not even Vox, denied that transsexuals suffer discrimination and they all assured that they agree to respect their rights. But the disqualifications of the extreme right to the proposal have been as loud as usual: the deputy Lourdes Méndez Monasterio, of Vox, has dispatched it as a new attempt to “destroy women, family and motherhood.”

Despite the division between the government parties, this time Unidos Podemos has avoided any frontal criticism of the socialists. Which does not mean that Montero is throwing in the towel, far from it: he has closed the session promising to settle the ”debt contracted with them, they them”.