After the political battle of the Table of Congress, the fight for the investiture enters a first decisive phase with the King’s commission to the candidate for the presidency of the Government. The representatives of seven political groups will go to the Zarzuela Palace this Monday and Tuesday to participate in the round of consultations with Felipe VI provided for in article 99 of the Constitution —they will be UPN, Coalición Canaria, PNV, Sumar, Vox, PSOE and PP—, after which the Monarch will decide whether to commission a candidate, and to whom, the investiture.

This first step, however, is already in conflict between the PSOE and the PP. While the popular ones defend that the King should entrust Alberto Núñez Feijóo with the investiture for having won the elections, the Socialists consider it a “waste of time” for the PP leader to submit to a parliamentary vote that, in all probability, will be unsuccessful. And times are of vital importance in this new phase.

Felipe VI will not communicate his decision until at least Tuesday afternoon, after closing the round of consultations with Feijóo. ERC, Junts, EH Bildu and BNG have excluded themselves from the hearings in La Zarzuela to propose a candidate to preside over the Government. In the event that the King makes the order – he could take a few days of reflection or repeat the round of consultations – the investiture plenary session could be held the last week of August, as parliamentary sources contemplate.

The PP claims its right for Feijóo to receive the commission from the King due to his condition as the first force at the polls, although the vote of the Congress Table made it clear that he only has 139 supports (those from his group plus a UPN deputy and another from Coalición Canaria) and, at most, with 172, if he manages to attract Vox again. The four deputies that are missing until an absolute majority do not come out anywhere, because the nationalist and pro-independence parties have categorically ruled out supporting him. All in all, the PP insists on asking the King to order his leader. “We once again reiterate the willingness of Alberto Núñez Feijóo to assume the investiture if the head of state, King Felipe VI, so entrusts him,” said the general secretary, Cuca Gamarra, on Sunday in recorded statements sent to the media. communication.

The number two of the popular ones emphasized the “respect” of the PP for the Monarchy, after some statements by leaders of his party seemed to put pressure on the King. Vice-secretary Javier Maroto said on Friday that Felipe VI “knows that Sánchez lost the elections”, inviting him not to commission the socialist leader. However, Gamarra reiterated that Feijóo must be chosen out of “respect” for the “democratic tradition of our country.” […] that has always made the party that had won the elections govern ”.

The Socialists disagree with that interpretation and do not want Feijóo, who is not given the numbers, to go to the investiture so that the countdown of two months in which an investiture must prosper before the elections are automatically called does not begin. These would be held 47 days after the end of those two months. “Feijóo insists on going to an investiture that will remind us of the motion of no confidence in Tamames. It is a waste of time, the result is known in advance, that it is a failure, and therefore it is still a somewhat ridiculous stubbornness,” said Félix Bolaños, acting Minister of the Presidency, on Sunday. Congress rejected in March the motion of the candidate for the presidency of the Government proposed by Vox with 201 negative votes, the majority of the investiture bloc.

Time management is key because the date of the eventual electoral repetition depends on it. In the event that a failed investiture of Feijóo is held and time begins to run from September 1, the elections would fall on December 17. Making the investiture later would imply that the repetition could fall on the following two Sundays, on which Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are celebrated. Therefore, government sources and from different groups agree that, if the investiture debate is not finally held in August – it could be done in the last week – or on September 1, it will most likely be decided to let the month pass. September to be able to move several weeks away from the Christmas holidays a potential celebration of the general elections.

The PSOE has control of the times in its hand because the president of Congress, the socialist Francina Armengol, is the one who sets the date for the investiture debate. It would also be convenient for the Socialists to celebrate it after September, since in that month there are two symbolic dates for the Catalan independence movement that would make negotiations to obtain support for Sánchez difficult. The Diada is celebrated on September 11 and October 1 will be the sixth anniversary of the secessionist challenge that ended with Carles Puigdemont, the leader of Junts, fleeing from justice in Waterloo (Belgium).

The Socialists insist that Feijóo does not have sufficient support to go to an investiture, although they do not say that, consequently, it should be Pedro Sánchez who receives the commission. “The right-wing and far-right deputies who could support Feijóo in an inauguration are already known, they are what they are, this is not like Feijóo’s bonuses that a new one appears every day. Feijóo was unsuccessful at the polls and the vote on Thursday in Congress revealed it”, Bolaños defended on Sunday about the 178 votes (PSOE, Sumar, ERC, Junts, EH Bildu, PNV and BNG) that Armengol received and that made up the majority of the Table, compared to the 139 that Cuca Gamarra obtained, proposed by the PP.

The PSOE also affects the solitude of the PP, aware at the same time that, for its part, obtaining the support of the Catalan independentistas will not be easy. “The PP has dedicated itself for many years to denigrating other political forces for thinking differently and the real Spain is the Spain of different accents and languages. The PSOE respects all these realities and we value our ability to dialogue with everyone and save majorities”, highlighted Bolaños. Meanwhile, the PP emphasizes the price that the PSOE will pay to obtain the support of the independentistas. “The Spaniards have not yet been told what these cessions are and if they are willing to grant amnesty to all those who have attacked the State in exchange for clinging to power,” Gamarra questioned.

The PSOE assumes that in order to guarantee Sánchez’s investiture it must seek penal relief by process without entering into the maximalist positions of Junts and ERC, which demand amnesty for the pro-independence supporters indicted for 1-O. “Our policy in relation to Catalonia is known and clear: dialogue and coexistence within the law and the Constitution,” said Bolaños, without ruling on the amnesty, whose constitutionality divides jurists. But before opening that delicate melon, the first step is the King’s order. And it is not expected to be peaceful.