Turull: “Nine years ago we began a path of no return”

The general secretary of Junts, Jordi Turull, also recalled the 2014 consultation. “On this day, we begin a path of no return,” he noted. “Without giving up, with persistence and determination we will move forward,” he stressed.

On this day, November 9, 2014, Catalonia will begin a journey without return.

Sense resignations, both persistence and determination in sorting! pic.twitter.com/VNkxTeJFmc — Jordi Turull i Negre (@jorditurull) November 9, 2023