Thanks to the European Commission’s Recovery Plan and the Shock Plan for the Dependency of the Government of Spain, “the Region can implement aid programs to reinforce social policies,” according to deputy Toñi Abenza EP MURCIA Sunday, 17 January 2021, 10:18



The deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group Toñi Abenza assured this Saturday that, thanks to the Recovery Plan of the European Commission and the Shock Plan for the Dependency of the Government of Spain, “the Region can implement aid programs to reinforce social policies ». He recalled that the Social Policy Commission of the Regional Assembly debated a little more than a year ago the regulation of the figure of the personal assistant, “but it did not go ahead as it was rejected by PP, Cs and Vox, with the excuse that it had to happen by the Disability Commission, something that was impossible as it was a special commission.

“Today time proves us right and, thanks to this historic agreement, in 2021 this figure will be regulated so that, at the end of 2022, all dependents living at home have access to the telecare service,” he said.