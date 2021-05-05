The PSOE did not see it coming. He knew that his chances of governing would be minimal, yes, but what he did not expect was to receive such punishment from the people of Madrid. In just two years it has lost 274,028 votes -10’46 points less than in 2019 despite the fact that participation increased on the election day of May 4 by 12 points- and it has gone from being the first force of the Assembly in number of deputies to be the third. A “Outright defeat”, as defined this Wednesday by Vice President Carmen Calvo, who still has them knocked out.

Socialist leaders They lived until the same time that the polling stations were closed under the deception of a comeback that it had only detected in the last three days, when polls could no longer be published, the ‘monclovita’ demoscopy. “Things are very even,” they said, clinging to the forecasts of the chief of staff of the Prime Minister, Iván Redondo, to whom Pedro Sánchez had once again entrusted the campaign strategy. It was not like that. «Isabel Díaz Ayuso stays two more years with an electoral victory that has come from something that we we can barely understand«, Admitted the number two of the Executive.

Although on the election night the Secretary of Organization, José Luis Ábalos, already appeared to assume the dire result “without putting on hot cloths”, Calvo’s was practically the only voice of the PSOE that could be heard throughout this morning and what he revealed is the enormous bewilderment at what happened. Far from making the minimum self-criticism, the vice president placed the responsibility on the electorate of what happened. “For a socialist it is very difficult to go to a debate to talk about canes, ‘ex’ and cockles – he said in reference to the campaign of the Madrid president. We are used to gambling with proposals, with management, with objectives and with work ”. «Mrs. Ayuso has not been accountable for two years, nor has she approved budgets or laws; well, if there is an electorate capable of understanding that, we will have to respect it, “he went on to affirm.

The Madrid socialists celebrate their executive this afternoon but Sánchez has not called the PSOE until Thursday. Calvo assured that the formation will know how to get out of this pothole “with reflection and with work”, but also insisted on qualifying as the cause of all its ills the fact that “Spanish politics travels on irrational elements that are far apart from the way the PSOE has to understand »their exercise. Y denied both any national reading of the results achieved by Ángel Gabilondo and an impact on the action of the Government of the departure of Pablo Iglesias.

“Mr. Casado at this moment has to ask himself if the ultra-right speech in Madrid is the right-wing speech of the entire PP in Spain. That is a problem for the Spanish right because these have been territorial elections. That everything has significance? Evidently. But these are territorial elections that the Madrid PP has won with the Vox speech, “he said.