The deputy of the Socialist Parliamentary Group Antonio José Espín denounced this Thursday that López Miras and the PP “have sold the future of the Region of Murcia”, leaving education “in the hands of the extreme right.” «The deputies of the Region were voting today between corruption or dignity, while López Miras sold the education of our minors and culture to the extreme right to remain in the armchair, an unforgivable insult to citizens, “he lamented.

The socialist deputy criticized that, with this «marketing of armchairs and wills“López Miras” leaves the most precious asset in the hands of Vox: education and culture, which makes it clear that the PP is capable of selling its soul to the devil in order to remain in San Esteban. ” “When we thought that there was no greater betrayal of the Region than to whiten defectors and enshrine corruption as a form of government, placing the education of our minors on a platter, they have shown that their cynicism has no limits,” he said.

«There must be little shame for Pablo Casado to be selling the break with the most stale PP and coming to the Region to give the blessing to this nonsense. Today he signed the pact of shame, giving Vox the first Ministry of Education in our country. They have become accustomed to using the Region as a laboratory for their stale policies, but this transfer surpasses all barriers, “he added.

Antonio Espín affirmed that there must be many interests that tie them to the armchair to leave education in the hands of those “nostalgic for the darkest past of our country.” “Not only will we have parental veto in our classrooms, but, with this, they will put a veto on the progress and future of our Region. The educational community has received the worst of news. They have been a bargaining chip to maintain the rotten, defected and finished government of López Miras», He concluded.