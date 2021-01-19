The deputy secretary general and spokesman of the PSRM-PSOE, Francisco Lucas, denounced this Tuesday the impunity of the regional government, “which acts like a mafia and takes advantage of its privileges to be vaccinated against Covid 19, before the health personnel who are in first line, skipping the protocol of the Ministry of Health.

«While the Government of López Miras puts us at the head of infections per inhabitant in Spain, with the pressure and the hospital collapse that has been generated, the members of its Executive get the vaccine first and, if that were not enough, they have offered to be vaccinated to officials of the Ministry, “he criticized.

This request came after learning through THE TRUTH that the counselor has been vaccinated along with other senior officials under his responsibility and dozens of officials from the Ministry of Health and the Murcian Health Service (SMS). This matter is too serious. The excuses are not worth it. López Miras has to give an urgent explanation for having allowed a member of his government not contemplated in the vaccination protocol to be administered the vaccine, “he said.

Francisco Lucas indicated that it is not acceptable that, given the difficult situation in which we find ourselves, where so many people are waiting for the vaccine, with professionals who are in the front row of the battle against the pandemic still unvaccinated, the counselor has made use of their privileges to administer a vaccine to which they are not entitled or contemplated in the vaccination protocol.

«The shamelessness of this regional government has no name. Having professionals who are at risk every day without vaccinating, while the counselor has been comfortably administered the vaccine, is unforgivable, “added the socialist.