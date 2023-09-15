The PSOE takes another step in the fray it maintains with the PP over a possible amnesty law as part of the socialists’ negotiations with Junts to achieve the support of its deputies in the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The socialists have announced that they will present in the next plenary sessions of city councils and councils a motion in which they denounce that the Popular Party makes “apocalyptic threats every time the left governs” and that these statements precede “calls for mobilizations that have the smell of “Trumpist riots and that show that the electoral result is not digested.”

The reference alludes to the call of former president José María Aznar, who this Tuesday encouraged a social mobilization against the amnesty similar to Enough Now!, the civic movement against ETA, a proclamation that the Government described as “antidemocratic and coup-like.” Shortly thereafter, the PP announced the call for a public event in Madrid to oppose a law that would amnesty the Catalan independence leaders who participated in the process, and that will be celebrated on Sunday, September 24, just two days before the investiture debate of Alberto Núñez Feijóo begins in the Cortes.

In the text, which the socialists have announced that they will present in the next plenary sessions of the city councils and councils in which they have representation, the PSOE blames the PP for not digesting “the electoral result” and for “using Catalonia as a political weapon to seek better results in other communities.”

The socialists argue in the motion that the PP was largely to blame for the conflict between the Government of Catalonia and the State leading to the processes. “That tension to which Rajoy subjected the relations of Catalonia and the whole of Spain is considered the beginning of the processes “that produced so much confrontation and division among Catalans and that subjected our country to so much territorial tension.”

The text dates back to 2012, when the September 11 Day exceeded one and a half million participants calling for independence. “The PP’s refusal to dialogue is the best breeding ground for the independence movement and the electoral result [de entonces] “reinforces the pro-independence positions with an increase of 10 points in participation,” specifies the motion, which highlights that the then popular president, Mariano Rajoy, appealed the Statute of Catalonia in the Constitutional Court, while “voting in favor of some identical articles” in other communities. The text abounds in an argument already put forward by the socialists in the general election campaign of 23-J: that during the Rajoy governments there were two illegal referendums in Catalonia and a unilateral declaration of independence.

In the explanatory statement, the socialists accuse the popular parties of using double standards when judging the pacts between the Government and the nationalist parties when the PSOE is the party that seeks them and when it is the PP. Thus, they go back even further, to the nineties and to the pact reached by Aznar with CiU in 1996 to achieve the support of the Catalans for the Popular Party in the investiture, known as Majestic pact, in which, the socialists list, the popular ones transferred traffic powers to the Generalitat, taking them away from the Civil Guard, the figure of provincial civil governors disappeared (the provinces began to have a subdelegate of the Government), the policies were transferred to Catalonia active employment (although the Generalitat later returned the processing of subsidies to the State). “If the PP does it, it is the responsibility and pact of the State; If the PSOE does it, then Spain will break up in order to remain in power,” the motion ironically states.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The five-page text calls on municipal corporations and councils to urge the Government to continue “making dialogue, within the constitutional framework, the tool to improve coexistence between Catalans and between them and the rest of Spain.”