The Councilor for Education, Antonia Pérez, criticized this Wednesday the “abandonment in educational matters” of the regional government in the regional budgets since it “forgets” the construction of the new school for Early Childhood Education in the district of Almendricos, which residents take claiming 20 years ago.

According to the socialist councilor, the former Minister of Education, Esperanza Moreno, promised in December to allocate a budget for the construction of said center but in the end it has not been the case. “It’s embarrassing,” he asserted.

Neither have items been set aside for the Shadow Plan in the schools, another of the previous counselor’s commitments, Pérez recalled. The budgets do not include the financial allocation to the City Council to finance the air cleaners with HEPA filters in all the classrooms of the educational centers, in which the Consistory invested 300,000 euros of its own funds.

The extraordinary cleaning in schools due to the pandemic is not included in the regional accounts for this year, an expense that the City Council is assuming despite the fact that it is not within its competence, said the councilor.

He assured that the regional government once again shows that “public education in Lorca does not care about anything.” He announced that his municipal group will also present a motion in the next municipal plenary session for the Community of Murcia to reconsider its decision to exclude Lorca from the venues for the completion of the Secondary exams.