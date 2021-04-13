The PSOE has presented a complaint for bribery in the courts of Murcia against the president of the Community, Fernando Lopez Miras, and the three deputies of Citizens who derailed the motion of censure of PSOE and Cs in the Region: Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez. It also includes the counselor for Transparency, Participation and Public Administration, Antonio Sánchez Lorente.

This was announced this Tuesday in the Senate by the Minister of Transport and Secretary of Organization of the PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, in a parliamentary debate with the senator of the PP for Murcia Francisco Bernabé. This questioned him about the actions of his department for this year 2021, but The debate led to the political earthquake of the last month in the Region of Murcia.

The complaint was registered on the morning of this Tuesday in the City of Justice of Murcia, so that it is the dean of the capital that decides now whether to admit it and, where appropriate, distribute it to the corresponding investigating court. The president and the directors no longer have appointees after the approved reform of the Statute of Autonomy.

Specifically, the legal services of the PSOE observe an alleged bribery, understanding that the deputies of Cs, when appointed councilors, received a reward for changing their position on the motion of no confidence, which they had initially signed. Possible administrative prevarication by the head of the regional Executive is also denounced.

In their brief presented in court, the Socialists request that the regional coordinator of Citizens, Ana Martínez Vidal, be taken as a witness, as she denounced “this alleged purchase of votes before taking place.”

The PSOE’s complaint adds to the actions carried out by United We Can, which went to the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office and also included among those implicated the general secretary of the PP, Teodoro García Egea. The Contrapoder association, through the lawyer José Luis Mazón, also took the issue to court for bribery and corruption between individuals.