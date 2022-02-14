Madrid. It was an unmitigated defeat, but an almost bittersweet defeat. After having achieved in 2019 the feat of being the first political force in Castilla y León, something that had not happened for more than thirty years, the socialists were again advanced yesterday by the popular ones. They went from 35 seats to 28. However, they avoided what they feared most both in Ferraz and in Moncloa when Alfonso Fernández Mañueco announced the early election: a PP result that would inevitably install the feeling that Spain has entered a change of cycle.

The public discourse was always more optimistic, but in the party’s leadership they had fully accepted, for months now, that the wave that dyed the map of Spain red in the regional elections held three years ago would not be repeated and that where they failed to tie the Government – ​​like Castilla y León or Murcia itself, in both cases, by decision of Ciudadanos – were condemned to remain in the opposition. In politics, the game of expectations is always crucial and in this case it has helped the socialists to make a bad result more palatable.

The reading for the one who really played it, the candidate Luis Tudanca, is obviously not so flattering. After eight years at the head of the party and three electoral calls as a candidate to preside over the Board, he once again had honey on his lips. The personal blow was evident. So much so, that in his appearance, when the scrutiny had almost come to an end, he announced, in a veiled way, his next departure. «I have emptied myself for this land, but it has not been enough –he said–; Others will come who will do more and ensure that this land has the change it deserves.”

Congratulations to @alferma1 for its result in the elections of Castilla y León. congratulations to @luistudanca and to @PSOE_CyL for an exemplary campaign and the great support obtained. You are the alternative. Pedro Sanchez (@sanchezcastejon) February 13, 2022

For Pedro Sánchez, on the other hand, what happened has a certain aftertaste of victory against a Pablo Casado who had raised this appointment as an opportunity to repeat the play that Isabel Ayuso starred in Madrid in May last, a result so close to the majority absolute that he could do without Vox in his investiture. It has not been.

“Most necessary”



The Socialists see this push from Santiago Abascal’s party as a tool with which to stir up the mobilization in future contests, the most immediate being the one expected in Andalusia, where the PSOE is not exactly going through its best moment. “I want to tell all socialists that we are now more necessary than ever,” cried the deputy secretary general, Adriana Lastra.

Video.



Lastra affirms that the PP was looking for an “Ayuso effect” and achieved a “Vox effect”. /



EP



There are, however, elements of concern for Sánchez in the result of 13-F. The most obvious is that his party is the main victim of the appearance of provincial movements and platforms. The wear and tear suffered by the PSOE in favor of these forces has its greatest exponent in Soria, where Soria ¡Ya! has been in the lead with more than 42% of the vote, compared to 18% of the Socialists. In 2019 these were the first, with 40% of the vote in the province. “It is evident that the fragmentation of local formations has penalized us, but the advantage of the PP – Lastra clung – is barely 20,000 votes”.

The set on the left, in addition, comes out very badly from the call. The sum of the Socialists and United We Can leave seven points and eight seats compared to the results of three years ago, a figure that does not seem negligible.