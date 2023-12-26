Tomás Rodríguez, the socialist candidate who was going to replace Elma Saiz, appointed Minister of Inclusion and Social Security, as councilor of the Pamplona City Council, has resigned from taking possession of the seat. The next person on the PSN-PSOE list, María José Blasco, has also resigned. The list will continue to run, but there will no longer be time for the person who is going to take office, the 23-year-old student Miguel Matellanes, to do so before this Thursday, when the vote on the motion of censure that will give the mayoralty to EH Bildu with the votes in favor of the PSN. Therefore, the socialists will have one less councilor in that plenary session. In any case, the success of the motion of censure is not in danger because the four groups that support it – EH Bildu, PSN, Geroa Bai and Contigo-Zurekin – have 15 councilors (out of 27), one more than necessary to remove it. forward.

The PSN-PSOE has assured, in a statement, that the resignation of Tomás Rodríguez has been due to the “constant accusations, attacks and pressure” that he has suffered from the Unión del Pueblo Navarro (UPN). Rodríguez was going to take over the minutes in an extraordinary plenary session that was going to be held on Thursday, December 28, just a few minutes before the motion of censure against the mayor of UPN, Cristina Ibarrola, was voted on. After that motion, the baton of command will pass to Joseba Asiron (EH Bildu), thanks to the agreement reached between the formation abertzale and the PSN. “This does not paralyze the motion. The motion is going to go ahead, the Socialist Party is going to continue supporting this change in the mayor's office of Pamplona to implement city projects that citizens demanded and that UPN had paralyzed,” the Secretary of Organization of the PSN noted in SER. , Ramón Alzórriz.

The next person on the socialists' list, María José Blasco, has also resigned from assuming the vacant seat, and in this case the socialists give the argument that the job of councilor is incompatible with her current job. Neither Rodríguez nor Blasco have spoken to personally explain their reasons.

The position will finally be occupied by the next person on the list: Miguel Matellanes, student of Law and Political Sciences and former parliamentary advisor. But the necessary procedures to materialize this change cannot be completed before Thursday, as confirmed by socialist sources.

“This is what happens when practices and methods from the past are used, insults and accusations that should hardly fit in a democracy and which is what the right-wing parties permanently do in a democracy when they lose,” Alzórriz insisted. The Secretary of Organization of the PSN has accused the still mayor Cristina Ibarrola of having suspended the municipal plenary session on December 14 in which Rodríguez was scheduled to take possession of her minutes. “As soon as he was suspended, he made some public statements pointing out his colleague, Tomás, and provoking him to take office and show his face in front of the Navarrese citizens.”

At the press conference that Ibarrola offered after the agreement between PSN and EH Bildu to carry out the motion of censure was made public, his words were the following: “Also councilors of the Socialist Party of Navarra. If they had a little, just a little bit of decency, they would not have been able to endure internally and six months ago the pact they had since June to give this city to people like Joxe Abaurrea [número 3 en la lista municipal de la coalición abertzale]”. Yes, he addressed Elma Saiz directly, assuring that she “preferred to leave the affirmative vote for Asirón in the hands of another.” “Her love for Pamplona has been quite brave, very credible,” she said ironically. The tone of the political debate intensified greatly in subsequent days, when UPN leaders referred to the socialists with terms such as “scum” or “liars.”

Alzórrilz has also censored the “continuous attacks from different social networks and related media in which PSN councilors have been pointed out through photographs.” “The accusations, which is what the right is going to promote now, dressed in a moral and patriotic discourse, are very dangerous discourses, from other times that should never return,” he added.

Rodríguez occupied sixth place on the electoral list presented by the PSN for the municipal elections, in which they obtained five councilors in Pamplona, ​​and after her resignation the position would correspond to María José Blasco (seventh), although it will finally be for the eighth of the list: Miguel Matellanes.

This Tuesday, after learning of Rodríguez's resignation and Alzórriz's accusations, Mayor Ibarrola stated that “the Socialist Party is nervous because the time is approaching to do what it said it would never do: sell Pamplona to EH BIldu in exchange for armchairs.” ”. “I hear Alzórriz constantly spouting lies and I see that he is totally confused. I think he is capable of self-harm to come out saying that someone from UPN did it to him. He only has that left,” he added. The president of the regionalist formation, Javier Esparza, has also asked the PSN to “leave victimhood and begin to accept that the decision to ally with EH Bildu to give the Pamplona City Council to Asiron is repugnant even to its own public officials, in addition to “repulse many socialist voters who do not share the betrayal of the leaders of a party that lied to them in the electoral campaign.” “If Alzórriz truly believes that UPN has harassed the PSN, he should report it to the police station or stop making a fool of himself,” he stated.