Pskov governor: the crew of the Ka-52 was among the pilots shot down on June 24 by Wagner PMC

The governor of the Pskov region, Mikhail Vedernikov, named the names of two military pilots who died on June 24 during the mutiny of the private military company (PMC) Wagner. He spoke about this in his Telegram channel.

Among them were the military personnel of the Pskov Territorial Garrison: the crew of the Ka-52 – Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Vorozhtsov and Lieutenant Denis Oleinikov Mikhail Vedernikov Governor of the Pskov region

According to the governor, the military did everything to save the country from the devastating consequences of the reckless actions of the rebels.

“Wagner” shot down “everything that takes off”

On June 25, Channel One military commander Irina Kuksenkova reported that the Wagnerites had destroyed the air command center that was on the Il-22 aircraft. Then 10 people died. When Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC, was asked at the headquarters of the Southern Military District (SMD) about the reasons for the attack on the plane, which did not deliver any strikes, he referred to the “fool of the PVE”. According to him, the fighter indiscriminately shot down “everything that took off.” The businessman also said that he would pay compensation of 50 million rubles to the relatives of the dead pilots.

In total, according to military correspondents, six helicopters crashed during the mutiny. In particular, footage of an attempt to shoot down one of the Ka-52s in the Voronezh region was captured on video. It can be seen how a rocket is fired from the ground towards the helicopter, but the board shoots off heat traps, due to which the projectile loses its target and explodes at a distance from it.

Putin speculated about the consequences in the event of a successful rebellion

On June 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin reasoned that if the Wagner rebellion succeeded, many of the achievements of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine would be lost. The head of state said that Russia’s opponents would try to take advantage of the chaos, but this could not be allowed.

Related materials:

In addition, Putin called the special role of the military of the Ministry of Defense in suppressing the rebellion. During a meeting with military personnel in the Kremlin’s Representative Office, he noted that “our comrades died defending the Fatherland.” Prior to this, at an event on Cathedral Square in the Kremlin, Putin announced a minute of silence in memory of the pilots who died during the rebellion. The Russian leader also assured that everything would be done to support the families of servicemen who died during the tragic events.

The US knew about the details of the rebellion before it began

American intelligence knew many details of the rebellion plan of the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin. According to CNN, the United States did not share the available information with either NATO allies or Ukraine. According to the interlocutors of the TV channel, the only exception was the UK. “Even in the United States itself, only eight members of Congress with access to state secrets were aware of these data,” the material says. CNN sources believe that Prigozhin decided to implement his plan after the Russian Defense Ministry announced on June 10 that all PMC fighters would have to sign army contracts.

The head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, explained why the rebels were able to cover a long distance on June 24. “At that stage, we concentrated all our fists, all our forces precisely on the outskirts of Moscow. Because if you scatter the groups, well, they would just go through them like a knife through butter. Therefore, it was necessary to concentrate the fist to reflect, which, in fact, was done, ”he said.

Hundreds of billions of rubles were spent on PMC “Wagner”

During the year, more than 86 billion rubles were allocated from the Russian treasury to Wagner for the financial support of fighters and incentive payments, Putin said. He pointed out that the company was fully supported by the state – its total maintenance cost the Russian budget almost 200 billion rubles. The President expressed hope that there were no facts of theft in the financing of PMCs, and promised to check the spending of funds.

Related materials:

Earlier, there were reports in the media that during searches in the office of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the security forces found gold bars, white powder and pistols. A later publication, the original source – the St. Petersburg “Fontanka” – removed this news. Also, a Gazelle with four billion rubles in cash was found near the building.