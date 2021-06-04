The transfer market will open in France next Wednesday and PSG can be one of the great agitators. The Parisian team has several fronts that must be resolved, among which is the renewal of Kylian Mbappé, whose future is uncertain and every day it seems more outside than inside in the French capital.

In addition, both Leonardo and Al-Khelaïfi have proposed to reinforce various positions with the aim of making PSG more competitive and trying to convince Mbappé that there is a team to fight for the Champions League. Among the players who have sounded, Achraf is the favorite to be one of the first signings and on the horizon are Theo Hernandez and Eduardo Camavinga.

However, despite Al-Khelaïfi’s ambitions, PSG must enter between € 80 and € 100 million in the market by sales. Parisians have lost more than 100 million in income due to the coronavirus crisis and the margin of maneuver to undertake signings is not very wide, since L’Equipe talk about a budget of 80 million. The Sarabia, Bakker, Diallo, Kehrer, Dagba or Kurzawa have all the ballots to leave the club in the summer, though a possible sale of Mbappé could put an end to all the financial problems of PSG.

Despite the limitations to sign, Al-Khelaïfi aims to make the last big market for PSG before the World Cup in Qatar. The sheikh wants to make his team one of the most powerful in Europe and will take advantage of the market to make a revolution. Even so, L’Equipe informs that the Qatari will have to deal with both sales and salaries before signing, since It would not be well seen by the players if, after having reduced salaries, Al-Khelaïfi suddenly took out the checkbook to strengthen the squad.