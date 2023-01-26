In the summer, PSG had risen to 50 million euros. A lot for a player who only had one year left on his contract. And the club of the Emir of Qatar has once again made itself felt this month, trying to convince Inter to sell him Milan Skriniar who, in any case, will be free to settle elsewhere in June. To PSG in particular, which intends to make it a cornerstone of a department that has so far suffered from injuries and uncertainties from Kimpembe, and the inevitable slowness of Sergio Ramos.