PSG has name by name, perhaps the largest squad on the planet. The problem for the French team is that it does not weigh much locally, since it is considered that for the team from the French capital, dominating both Ligue 1 and the local cups should not be more than a formality. The real demand that this team has, financed by powerful Qatari sheikhs, is to win the Champions League.
PSG has spent several years full of stars in its squads, personal names that have won everything and that several of them are considered part of the best of all time. One of them is Sergio Ramos, who joined the club the previous season and although he has earned his ownership, the reality is that his level is not even the shadow of what it was in his prime at Real Madrid. . In Paris he doubts his continuity and validity within the project.
Today the board has not opted to put a renewal offer on Sergio’s table, because they know that the Spaniard is not the key center-back they dreamed of. The Frenchmen have a plan to follow: wait for the player to show against Bayern Munich that he can be useful for at least one more season and if so, the offer of continuity will arrive. However, if the defender does not weigh in the series against the Germans, his departure as a free agent will be decreed.
