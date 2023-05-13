PSG prepares a renewal campaign in the transfer market. After a year where they have experienced more sorrows than joys, the French club’s board of directors is very clear that it will be crucial for the future of the club to move correctly within the market. It is evident that those from the capital of France will experience a rain of departures this summer and the generational change will be forced, however, there is no longer any room to make mistakes.
The names within the PSG target list are drawn. The sheikhs have a wide range of options, however, there is a clear line to follow, sign youngsters with brilliant conditions who are not only capable of offering the club a present, but can also build for the future, something like what they did years back with Mbappé’s signature. One of the favorites to reinforce the attack is the young star of Bayer Leverkusen, Moussa Diaby.
The footballer is being closely watched by Real Madrid, however, his signing is not a priority for the whites, a fact that they want to exploit at PSG for the winger to take the place that will be left open by either Neymar or Messi himself. Leverkusen is willing to sell him this summer, however, his age suggests that the best version of the player has not arrived, so the Germans must not accept less than 70 million euros for the transfer of who he is. his great figure.
