Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who survived a coma, announced his intention to play for the team in the 2023/2024 season. His words lead Goal.

The athlete said that on September 22 he will undergo a new examination to check whether recovery is proceeding at the right pace. “I hope that it will be good news and that the doctor will give me a little more freedom to exercise,” Rico added.

Information about Rico’s hospitalization appeared on May 28. He was in Seville and made a pilgrimage to Huelva – to the chapel of the Virgin of Rocío. While riding on horseback, Rico encountered someone else’s runaway horse. She hit him in the neck, after which the athlete fell and received a head injury. He was sent to the hospital by helicopter. On August 18, the football player was discharged.

Rico began playing for PSG in 2019. He played 24 matches with the team and became a two-time French champion. Previously, the goalkeeper played for the Spanish Sevilla and Mallorca, as well as the English Fulham.