If Liverpool is the best team in Europe, hides it quite well. That and that, in addition, has a goalkeeper who when he gets up with his right foot, more than Brazilian seems German. Or Soviet. Or both. Alisson He held Liverpool in a … Survival exercise in the Princes Park that remembered Atlético de Simeone in the first phase. He was able to fit a win and ended up winning almost at 90 on the only occasion he had. The Champions does not prison.

The data to rest were devastating. 68% of Parisian possession, 12 shots, 5 of them at the door and another 3 blocked, for only one (outside) of the Liverpool, which passed from the center of the field only when they asked for permission and Macron raised his thumb up, but Alisson It did not go to Paris of Tourism to get on the upper floor of the Eiffel Tower.

Overwhelming numbers to add a goal annulled to Kvarathskheliafor an Achilles heel, the left specifically, and a possible penalty and expulsion of Konaté about Barcola in which Davide Massa decided to leave functions. The same as the VAR, as after reviewing a couple of minutes the clear push of the French defense to his compatriot, did not have the courage to call the referee.

Dembélé, who looks like Maradona this season, and Kvarathskhelia They danced on one side and another of the PSG’s attack while Liverpool’s defense tried to stand. And when he did not, there was Alisson, who avoided the goals of French and the georgian in two hands by hand of those who end up taking away the dream when you see the Champions League from the couch. In addition, when the Brazilian was already defeated, who threw it out was Neves. Or vitinha.

At half an hour of the game, the Liverpool There was 79 passes and had not exceeded the stripe of the center of the field. He made something in the last fifteen minutes before Arne Slot reminded them of being first in the initial league did not count as an orejona.

The rappe of the Dutch coach made ibuprofen. The second half was no longer an siege of the PSG. The English still did not generate danger and their arrivals to the area of Donnarumma They could be counted in a first preschool class, but Alisson no longer had that pile of papers on the office he had to dispatch before the break.

That did not mean that it would not be decisive again. TO Zaïre-Emery He took a changed hand shot that could have gone directly to the Louvre, to give his visitors a new incentive. And he also took a saving hand to a Chuté dembélé center.

All before Elliot, the substitute for Salah In 87, he will take the ball to the network in the first ball he touched and in the first shot at the door of the Liverpool. The play was born from Alisson, with a long ball that Darwin won to end up assisting the British, who first and with the left showed how in the Champions League a goalkeeper can win games. And we will see if the tie.