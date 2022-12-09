Leo Messi is focused on the World Cup, it is a fact that the Argentine has real options to lift the title on December 18, although he will have to overcome 3 more tests ahead. That being the case, the Argentine player has decided to completely put aside his future at the club level, because today it is what interests him the least, his mind is and will be focused until further notice on Qatar 2022.
However, it is a fact that after 2022, as of January 1, the Argentine soccer player will be able to negotiate as a free agent having only 6 months of current contract with PSG, which is why Inter Miami and MLS in general Since a joint effort is expected from an entire league, they are already rubbing their hands with the possible arrival of the Argentine star, although the sheikhs of the French capital want Messi in the squad for longer and Prepare renewal offer.
It has been Nasser AL-Khelaifi himself who has made it clear that the Parisian team respects Messi’s total concentration in the World Cup, however, he has stated that PSG is delighted with Leo’s performance within the club and that is why From the first day of January the French team will sit down with the ’10’ and his entourage to put renewal offers on the table, as it is a fact that the club wants to retain him at all costs.
