PSG has signed another season of horror, as they have failed again in the Champions League, and although they seem to have the Ligue 1 title in their hands, they had a setback in the French Cup. The team in the French capital is in the middle of a sports crisis and the club wants to solve it in the only way they have known since the arrival of the sheikhs in control of the team, by spending millions of euros.
The directive is already assessing the assembly of the squad for the following year and one of the priorities was to close the renewal of Leo Messi for at least one more year. However, and unlike what happened at the beginning of 2023, today the Argentine is very uncomfortable in Paris due to the harsh criticism and mistreatment of the fans, and he is not considering renewing. In addition, as if that were not enough, there is more and more noise about a possible return to Barcelona, which is why those in the French capital are already thinking about a future without the Argentine.
From France they report that PSG understands that there are more options to lose Messi than to retain him, for this reason they have begun to probe options for his possible replacement. The Parisians have had an approach with Jorge Mendes to ask about the future of Rafael Leao, the Portuguese winger who everything indicates will not renew with Milan and will be transferred this summer. The player is considered to make the leap in quality and PSG can at least meet his financial wishes.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#PSG #plans #future #Leo #Messi #staff
Leave a Reply