The head of the opposition in Catalonia, the socialist Salvador Illa, last Tuesday in the Catalan Chamber.

If Catalonia wants to have Budgets, at least, for three quarters of the year, the project that adds ERC, the commons and the PSC has to reach Parliament this week. Hence, all eyes are on the meeting between the negotiators of the monocolor Government chaired by Pere Aragonès and the Socialists. At that appointment, the Republicans arrive convinced that there is no major obstacle left to reach an agreement, while those of Salvador Illa still see that there is a way to go.

The Socialists set the date for the appointment last week, after on Thursday the Republicans gave in to Illa’s claims to endorse the works of a section of the so-called Fourth Belt, an orbital highway in the second metropolitan ring of Barcelona. This Tuesday the weekly meeting of the Catalan Government is held, the space where the draft of the accounts must be approved. Aragonès has always said that his will is for the Executive Council to give its approval to this law once there is a closed agreement that guarantees the success of the parliamentary process. At a minimum, it would take about 45 days for final approval.

The transfer to the Socialists for the highway was endorsed on Saturday in Lleida, where ERC held its congress. Despite the fact that the political presentation describes this infrastructure as “anachronistic”, Aragonès reminded the attendees that having accounts is well worth a contradiction of such magnitude. Hence, he appreciated “the maturity and empathy” with which the radical change of opinion had been experienced about a work projected during the Franco regime and that has been entrenched for years. The ERC bases (55% of the affiliates with the right to vote) supported the text. Junts did not miss the opportunity to charge against his ex-partner’s change of heart. His number two, Jordi Turull, accused the Republicans of “not being clear about their country model.”

With this transfer plus the rejection of the El Prat expansion project “imposed” by Aena, the Republicans believe that they have already given enough to the PSC to have their 33 yeses in the Budgets (the accounts would thus receive 75 out of 135 supports). But the Socialists believe that victory is being claimed too soon. Despite the secrecy over the weekend about which points were prioritized from the list made public last year, voices from the party believe that it is still possible to increase social spending. Or make changes and start extra-budgetary commitments such as that the Center for Opinion Studies (the Catalan CIS) depends on the Parliament, or that no more Government delegations are opened abroad. Illa included the pending issues under the label of “non-minor things”.

The key week schedule also presents some difficulties. The same Tuesday the King will be in Barcelona, ​​for the delivery of judicial offices. The response to these visits is less and less, but there is always a risk. And the Court of Justice of the EU will resolve, also this week, the preliminary ruling on the Euro-orders of the fled independence leaders.

