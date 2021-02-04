The PSC maintains its advantage and would win the elections in Catalonia with an estimated vote of 23.7%, according to a poll flash of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) held between February 1 and 3. The Socialists, who focus the criticism of the rest of the parties, hardly resent it: they would lose two tenths with respect to the poll carried out between January 2 and 15. The extrapolation of votes to seats is not included on this occasion. Where there is more movement is in the fight for hegemony in the independence movement: Junts cut ERC’s advantage by almost three points. Republicans are the second preferred force by voters (19.9%), but fall seven tenths compared to the previous demographic work. A decrease that the party of Carles Puigdemont makes profitable, which experiences a rise in the vote estimate from 12.5% ​​to 14.6%. If in the CIS published on January 21 ERC scored 8.1 points from the neoconvergents, now the income is 5.3. And there are 10 days until 14-F. The Center for Opinion Studies (CEO) of the Generalitat awarded Esquerra victory in the elections last week with a range of between 34 and 35 seats.

Ciudadanos continues in free fall. The formation that won in the Catalan elections of 2017 with Inés Arrimadas and 25.35% of ballots ―more than 1.1 million voters― deepens its collapse and would obtain 7.9% of votes (9.6% in the January CIS). The commons also deflate and lose almost one point – they would go from 9.7% to 8.9% – without reaching the halfway point of the campaign. On the other hand, the CUP grew eight tenths (6.8%).

In the block on the right, the threat of sorpasso from Vox to PP is consolidated. The extreme right rose three tenths (6.9%), while the popular stagnant with an estimated vote of 5.8%, despite the daily presence of Pablo Casado in the Catalan campaign.

Illa continues to be the best valued candidate with an average score of 4.4 points out of 10 possible. But he is no longer the only candidate who passes as in the previous CIS poll, in which he obtained a 5-point assessment. At the top of the PSC list, they are closely followed by Pere Aragonès (ERC) and Laura Borràs (Junts), tied with 4.3 points. Borràs, candidate for Junts, and Aragonès, acting president of the Generalitat and head of the ERC list, received a score of 4.6 in January.

23.5% of those surveyed would prefer Illa to be president of the Generalitat ―with an increase of a point and a half―, well above Aragonès (10.6% compared to 9% in January) and Borràs, candidate for which 10.4% of the interviewees choose (11.1% in the barometer of two weeks ago).

The CIS has conducted the survey flash in Catalonia to analyze trends and data on the socio-political and electoral reality for the regional elections on February 14. The new barometer collects a sample of 1,838 interviews. This type of polls, faster and closer to a certain political event, allow us to better understand and assess reality in contexts in which the number of undecided is increasing, explains the organization. CIS sources acknowledge that in the latest polls they measured around 40% undecided.

The high volatility in the vote – 26.3% declare that they do not know who to vote for, although it is a percentage that falls almost 13 points compared to January – is not the only source of uncertainty. Added to this are the circumstances of an atypical vote: the high political tension, the vetoes crossed between the parties together with the ravages of the third wave of the pandemic. 2.3% affirm that they have already voted by mail and another 14.2% intend to do so. To this day, the fear of the coronavirus has caused thousands of citizens to have asked the Electoral Boards to be exempted from being part of the polling stations on February 14. At the moment, 9,102 petitions have been processed, representing 11% of the people called to the electoral process.