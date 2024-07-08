The PSC is trying to focus the negotiation with ERC to invest Salvador Illa by making the most of the formula established by the Statute of Catalonia linked to financing. The socialists are aware that their room for manoeuvre is very narrow, but they see a path to follow to create a joint consortium between the State Tax Agency and the Catalan one to which the collection of taxes would be delegated. This statutory body, which has already passed the filter of the Constitutional Court, would allow the Generalitat to have immediate information on the collection and would open the door to ending the practice of advance payments. The proposal does not even come close to satisfying the demands of ERC, which is asking for singular financing outside the common regime, similar to the Basque agreement although with solidarity, and has already warned that its bases will not endorse a bad pact. ERC, immersed in a process of free fall and a fratricidal struggle, has set July 31 as the date to reach an agreement in principle.

ERC focuses its list of demands on four areas: financing, the conditions of the self-determination referendum, public services and the protection of Catalan. Having ruled out the referendum, the PSC is banking on making the most of the potential of the statutory framework, which was completely ignored by the independence movement during the 1990s. processThe Statute allows the PSC a landing that it hopes will be able to attract ERC beyond the increase in funding in certain areas. Sources consulted recall that the Statute provides that the consortium collects all taxes, provided that they do so in an equal manner. Specifically, article 204 states that “the management, collection, liquidation and inspection of other state taxes collected in Catalonia correspond to the State Tax Administration”.

Aragonès defends his own model similar to the concert and warns that they will not settle for a “make-up” proposal

However, the same article adds that the State can delegate this function and establish a collaboration with the Government, especially when the nature of the tax requires it. To this end, the Statute establishes that a consortium will be created between the tax agencies of the State and Catalonia that can be transformed into the “Tax Administration in Catalonia”. In addition, it contemplates that it can manage local taxes. Behind this article, according to sources familiar with these negotiations, was the creation of a sort of one-stop shop. That is, that the taxpayer can pay his taxes in any agency in Catalonia.

The entry proposal does not appeal at all to ERC, which claims fiscal sovereignty, that is, to have the key to the box, as it stressed in the fleeting and failed investiture session. The ERC itself president, Pere Aragonès warned this Thursday, during the presentation of the 2023 report of the Institute for Self-Government Studies, that the lack of review of the model has “serious consequences” for finances and therefore for the services offered to citizens. Given this scenario, he agreed that Catalonia needs a specific and unique financing model that is not just “make-up”. Marta Rovira, the general secretary of ERC, warned weeks ago that her demand is not limited to demanding more funds to finance its own competences such as Mossos or prisons, but rather to have the key and to manage the resources. Josep Maria Jové, its parliamentary leader, said this Friday that the PSC proposal “grates on them”, but he saw room for negotiation. The deputy recalled that his proposal was included in the 2005 Statute that had the consensus of “90% of the deputies” in the Parliament.

During the processthe financing model disappeared from the debate. It was Artur Mas who unsuccessfully demanded a pact similar to the Basque agreement that the Government considered unviable although the Catalan PP defended its own financing model (within the LOFCA) with limited solidarity in time. In March, Aragonès presented his proposal and a month later Illa, in front of more than a thousand people, already in pre-campaign, promised to close 50 pending transfers and to promote a financing pact in three months if necessary. president. The PSC maintains that its objective is to improve funding within the common regime of the Organic Law on the Financing of the Autonomous Communities (LOFCA) and attempts to refute the complaints of the regional presidents of the PP but also those within the PSOE such as those formulated by Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha. Illa has argued that he does not want privileges, but that the principle of ordinality be applied, that is, that the disproportion that Catalonia is the third community to contribute to the common fund and the 14th to receive be corrected.

The deadlines are pressing and the PSC knows that it cannot agree in one month on a new model that has been frozen for 10 years and that the mere mention of it raises eyebrows in communities run by the PP, but also by the PSOE. However, the Statute of Andalusia contemplates in article 181 a tax consortium similar to that of Catalonia. Now the Generalitat has ceded 50% of the IRPF, 50% of the VAT and 58% of the special taxes. In total, ERC calculates that the State collects 91% of the taxes and the Generalitat 9%. However, a consortium tax agency could be in charge of managing all the taxes by delegation of the State, always jointly and respecting the framework of the current financing system. The main advantage, according to the same sources, is that the Government would have immediate information on the collection and the possibility of ending the current formula of advances would open up.

Since it is included in the Statute, the consortium would not entail major legislative changes. This would allow the agreement to be sold to the PSOE and not have to face a Congress in which, among others, the PSC and ERC would have to convince their partners in the investiture bloc, many of whom are reluctant to provide singular funding for Catalonia. Also Junts, which wants to dispute the presidency of the Generalitat with Illa and has already raised objections to this negotiation. However, the deployment would not be easy. Illa himself has admitted that his proposal, which was rejected during the tripartite period, will encounter “resistance”. Among others, that of the officials of both agencies.

