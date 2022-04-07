Image of the plenary session of the Parliament of Catalonia, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, with President Pere Aragonès. David Zorrakino (Europa Press)

New elections in Catalonia would leave a hand in hand between the PSC and Esquerra, and would be a setback for Junts per Catalunya. Fourteen months after the last parliamentary elections, the Catalan political map shows changes. The forecasts are announced to be significantly better for the Socialists, who would revalidate victory and could scratch up to 39 deputies, for the 38 that the Republicans would receive. Both formations now have 33 seats and would take advantage of a new step through the polls, according to the Public Opinion Barometer of the Center d’Estudis d’Opinió (CEO). On the other hand, what is considered the Catalan CIS reveals that Junts would lose four deputies in the best of its scenarios, going from 32 to 28, but contemplates that the disaster could be even greater for Carles Puigdemont’s party, keeping only 23 deputies.

According to the data published this Thursday, the independence front of ERC, Junts and the CUP can retain a comfortable majority, of up to 77 seats out of 135, but it is Esquerra who best makes the exercise of power profitable. The projection of votes reports that the Republicans would retain representation and, in their most favorable scenario, they could win six deputies. A fact nothing minor for the president Pere Aragonès, who appears reinforced in the perpetual quarrel he maintains with his government partners. Junts, on the other hand, weighed down by its swerves, by the legal ailments affecting Laura Borràs and by the dependence on Puigdemont that the party suffers, shows an erosion that affects the loss of seats. With the results that the CEO throws, the influence of the postconvergents in an independentist Government would be questioned.

With no sign of a truce in the fratricidal tension that plagues Esquerra and Junts, the CEO’s results open the door to arithmetic. Even with his worst figures, PSC and ERC are left with the majority at their fingertips. A hypothetical agreement with the Commons to set up a tripartite would add, at a low level, 73 seats and would set up a left-wing front that should not struggle to win votes.

The position of winner that the survey grants to the PSC also opens the door to explore an agreement with Junts to reissue the sociovergence that already works in the Diputación de Barcelona and in several city councils. In this case, however, the CEO leaves the sum of PSC and Junts below the parliamentary majority.

The Barometer reveals few differences in the results obtained by En Comú Podem, the CUP and Vox, but it does give the PP a leap forward. The formation chaired by Alejandro Fernández would double the representation, from three to six deputies, with the possibility of climbing to eight. Citizens would be the main victim of the change in the political map. The orange party runs the risk of losing representation in Parliament.

What affects the most is what happens closest. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The survey is based on 2,000 face-to-face interviews with elderly people and also reveals concerns about the economic, employment and social situation in Catalonia. 60% of those consulted consider the degree of autonomy that Catalonia has to be “insufficient” and 81% are in favor of calling a referendum to decide what the administrative framework of the Autonomous Community should be. The CEO also throws up results on independence, and reports that 48% of those surveyed are opposed to secession from Spain, while 44% say they are in favor of the creation of a Catalan state.

Last month the Center d’Estudis d’Opinió published the results of a survey about the secessionist aspirations of the citizens of Catalonia. The sample revealed a notable drop in support for independence, highlighting that 53.3% of Catalans reject separation from Spain, while 38.8% confess to being in favor of an independent state. The data reflected that support for secession is at its lowest level since 2014, and generated concern and alarm among the pro-independence ranks. The Center d’Estudis d’Opinió reacted alleging that a technical error had been made in the preparation of the sample and that, in reality, the pro-independence sentiment was greater than that indicated in the survey. In the rectification, the CEO raised the percentage of those who position themselves in favor of a Catalan State to 40.8%, compared to the 52.3% who declare that they reject independence.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter