Speaking at the session “Women in Industrial Development: New Horizons” within the framework of the XXVI St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Vera Podguzova, Senior Vice President, Director for External Relations of PSB, coordinator of the Women’s Leadership in Investments project, spoke about the upcoming launch of the Women’s Investment Store . It will be launched as part of the development of the “Women’s Leadership in Investments” project, implemented under the auspices of the Eurasian Women’s Forum.

“Our Women’s Leadership in Investment project is evolving and one of the important milestones will be the launch of the Women’s Investment Store, which will help women understand how they can invest in businesses – in women’s and beyond, in industrial empowerment. different regions, in the development of regional economies with an emphasis on long-term money to generate income in the future, to save and increase funds,” said Vera Podguzova.

According to Podguzova, today women still need to improve their financial literacy and create conditions for career development, especially in traditionally “male” industries.

“There is a stereotype that predominantly men work in the industry. The largest percentage of female employees of all industries is observed in the oil and gas sector, coal energy and electricity. All other industries attract women employees to a lesser extent. This situation needs to be changed – to give women the opportunity to build a career in industrial areas, to provide the necessary training. Support is also needed for women who want to develop in the field of entrepreneurship,” Vera Podguzova explained.