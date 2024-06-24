Currently, the PlayStation 5 allows us to play our physical PlayStation 4 collection through backward compatibility. While it is true that PlayStation Plus gives us access to a selection of experiences from previous Sony generations, many are not happy with how limited backwards compatibility is on the new platform. However, this could change, since a new rumor reveals plans to make the records of Playstation 3 They work on the PS5.

According to the insider known as Shpeshal_Nick, PlayStation would already be working on a way to make backwards compatibility with the PS3 possible natively on the PS5. However, This would work in a selective way, and not on a large scale, like what we find in the Xbox Series X|S. This is what he commented:

“Sony is working on selective PlayStation 3 backwards compatibility for the PS5. I didn’t get any more details than that. Will it have an increase in FPS? “I have no idea… All I heard was that Sony is working on selective backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 3.”

Of course, at the moment there is no official information from Sony, and it is very likely that we will not have details in the near future. However, the idea of ​​playing titles like Metal Gear Solid 4 in a native way on PlayStation 5 is something that will surely make more than one happy. Let us remember that in this generation multiple titles acclaimed by fans are trapped.

There are still many questions. To start, will backwards compatibility work with current models of the PS5? Will a new version of the console be necessary? With rumors of the PlayStation 5 Pro on the way, This is likely to be one of the key features of this improved hardware. We can only wait to find out Sony’s plans. On related topics, this would be the reason why the PS5 Pro has not yet arrived. Likewise, Sony assures that this is its most profitable generation.

Author’s Note:

While I can’t deny that this would be amazing, I see native backwards compatibility with the PS3 on PS5 as something impossible. This surely requires a lot of work, something that Sony probably does not want to do when it is surely much more profitable to port these titles.

Via: XboxEra Podcast