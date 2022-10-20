One of the most anticipated games by the owners of a PS5 is that of Wolverines. In addition to starring one of the most popular heroes, it is being developed by Insomniac Games. Although it does not yet have an official release date, Microsoft assures that the title will arrive during 2023.

Source: Insomniac Games

Surely many were struck by the fact that it was Microsoft who shared this, when the game is from Sony. This is because it came to light during the evaluation of the purchase of Activision. Since the company behind Xbox presented a document that talks about exclusive PlayStation titles for 2023.

Here mention was made of games like Spider-Man 2, Final Fantasy 16, forspoken Y Wolverines. The latter is the one that attracts the most attention for different reasons. The first is that no more information about him has been shared since his announcement. The second is that when it was revealed, PlayStation said it was in very early stages of development.

As if that weren’t enough, some clues indicated that his motion capture process started in April 2022. So Wolverine sounds pretty far from a release date. Another thing to note is that this information comes from Microsoft, who should not have it, since they are not developing it.. Could it have been a mistake?

What do we know about the Wolverine game?

The game of Wolverines it was announced during a State of Play that was broadcast in September 2021. Here a cinematic was simply presented where we see the mutant sitting in a destroyed bar. At the end he feels threatened and takes out his sharp adamantium claws.

The game is being developed by Insomniac Games and will arrive exclusively for PS5. Despite the fact that this studio also created the Spider-Man and Miles Morales games, these will not be connected to the ‘Cheetah’. In addition, it was said that it will be an M-rated game, which could mean that we will see the mutant unleash his bloody fury.

The aspects of the plot of Wolverine are still a mystery, as well as its release date. Despite Microsoft’s claims, we may have to wait a while to hear more from him. Or do you think we will really see it in 2023?

