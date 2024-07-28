A few days ago Kuro Games confirmed the arrival of a PS5 version of Wuthering Waves. A few days later it was shown for the first time ever, through a demo at ChinaJoy 2024.

You can find the video in the player below (the actual gameplay starts around the fifth minute). The presentation took place by showing two different games on the screen, each with different characters, so as to also give a taste of the peculiarities of the game’s cast, as well as the open world game world. From what we can see, it seems an already pretty solid build performance-wise, which suggests that perhaps a PS5 launch isn’t too far away.