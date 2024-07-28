A few days ago Kuro Games confirmed the arrival of a PS5 version of Wuthering Waves. A few days later it was shown for the first time ever, through a demo at ChinaJoy 2024.
You can find the video in the player below (the actual gameplay starts around the fifth minute). The presentation took place by showing two different games on the screen, each with different characters, so as to also give a taste of the peculiarities of the game’s cast, as well as the open world game world. From what we can see, it seems an already pretty solid build performance-wise, which suggests that perhaps a PS5 launch isn’t too far away.
What is Wuthering Waves?
For those who don’t know, Wuthering Waves is a Free-to-play action RPG with gacha mechanicsso it should be quite familiar to those who have tried or regularly play Genshin Impact and the like. Again, players can take on the role of a party of multiple characters, choosing from a very diverse and ever-expanding cast, each of them characterized by skills and characteristics that make their fighting style unique. In addition to an ever-evolving main story, the game offers a vast open world to explore and numerous optional quests and challenges to try.
It was launched on PC and Android and iOS mobile devices last May, where it is enjoying great success, so much so that it has totaled 30 million downloads. The PS5 version currently does not have a precise release date, with more information expected in the coming weeks, who knows, perhaps as early as Gamescom 2024 scheduled for August 21.
