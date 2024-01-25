Yesterday, a new update arrived on the PlayStation 5. This version of the firmware offers us a series of improvements to the system, the Groups section and the Audio. However, It has also been found to completely block one of the most famous trap attachments on the market.

For a few hours now, Cronus Zen users have reported that the device has stopped working on the PlayStation 5. This cross-platform controller adapter is a modification tool that can be used to give players an unfair advantage, like using a keyboard and mouse for console titles or reducing the impact on an FPS. In this regard, those responsible for Cronus Zen shared the following message:

“We are aware of an issue with Zen and the PS5. Starting January 24, the console is asking everyone to update to version: 24.01-08.60.00 and if you do, Zen will no longer connect to the PS5 without disconnecting. However, this update is NOT mandatory! Just skip it and everything should work with the Zen 2.2.2 update as expected. Currently, there is no timeline for fixing this, so don't be offended if you are told to refer to this notice when applying for any type of ETA. It could be 24 hours, 24 days, 24 months, we won't know until we've looked into it. This notice will be updated as soon as we have more information. We appreciate your patience.”

Cronus has pointed out that the only solution At the moment it is not installing the new PlayStation 5 update. Along with this, they pointed out that it is not a guarantee that a remedy for this version of the firmware will be available in the future, so all those who use this addition should be left without all the improvements that we find in the console with the new version. of your firmware.

For its part, PlayStation has not issued a statement indicating why they chose to include the blocking of Cronus Zen from their official information. We just have to see how this will evolve. On related topics, you can learn more about this update here. Likewise, PS4 classics could have remasters on PS5.

Editor's Note:

PlayStation did the right thing here. Mods and peripherals that provide an unfair advantage in games are a problem for many. In this way, by blocking them, the company has taken care of giving balance to the entire community. However, it would have been better if this information had been included in the notes that were provided yesterday.

Via: Cronus