Since its reveal, fans have been waiting for information related to a possible PS5 Slim. Although during the last year we have seen a couple of models that reduce the weight of the console, a new report indicates that this hardware revision will be available next yearbut it will be very different from its last generation counterpart.

In accordance with The leak and InsiderGaming, Sony plans to launch the PS5 Slim at the end of next year. The biggest difference is that this model will have a disc reader that can be separated. The objective of this is not only to reduce the weight of the console, which would reduce the costs of distribution and production, but also to replace the normal model.

Reports indicate that the normal PS5 would end its production in October of next year, with the last units available from November 2023. For its part, the Slim model would go into production in April 2023, and would hit stores in September of next year. Along with this, there will also be disk players for sale that can be attached to this console, giving the user the opportunity to keep what is basically the digital edition, or “upgrade” the hardware.

All this with the aim of reducing the weight and size of the console, and thus save on shipping costs, but also to save on production costs. Of the 30 million units that Sony expects to sell throughout the next fiscal year, 18.5 are expected to correspond to the new model.

As usual, At the moment there is no official information from Sony. On related topics, the price increase did not affect sales of the PS5. Similarly, the PS5 was the best-selling console in September.

Editor’s note:

Although the possibility of seeing a PS5 Slim next year is not ruled out, the idea that it has a detachable disc reader and the current model is discontinued sounds far-fetched. I don’t doubt that this was perhaps considered, but I don’t think they will ever happen.

Via: InsiderGaming