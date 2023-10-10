













The PS5 slim is a reality and this is what you should know









PS5 Slim, Sony’s new console reduced the volume by more than 30% (referring to the original); In addition, the weight is also lower in a perspective of 18% and 24% if we take into account the older models of the Sony console.

The new and elegant edition has a contrast on its covers that goes from a shiny to matte tone, giving a feeling of aerodynamics.

For its part, the digital edition offers the option of adding an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a 1TB SSD for more internal storage.

The design of the PS5 slim was announced a long time ago along with its additional features. We even learned about their packaging which is more environmentally friendly and quite oriental (it’s made from bamboo). Now the design shines along with its system specifications.

Below are the specifications:

External dimensions (excluding projection parts): Approx. 358 × 96 × 216mm (width × height × depth)

Weight: 3.2KG.

CPU: x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2″/8 cores / 16 threads/Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz

GPU: AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2/Variable Frequency based graphics engine, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS)

System memory: 448 GB/s bandwidth/ GDDR6 16 GB

SSD: 1 TB/ 5.5 GB/s read bandwidth (raw)

PS5 game disc: Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100 GB/disc

BD/DVD Drive: Disc drive port equipped with disc drive

Video Output: Support for 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1)

Audio: “Tempest” 3D AudioTech

Input/output on front of console: USB Type-C port (10Gbps Super Speed ​​USB)

Console input/output: USB Type A port (10Gbps Super Speed ​​USB) x2

Networking: Ethernet (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T) Wi-fi: IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax

When will the PS5 slim be available?

The new model of Sony’s console will be on the United States market in November.

The PS5 Slim – with an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive – will cost $499.99. However, supports and other items may also be purchased additionally, with unit prices.

