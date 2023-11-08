The day has begun, and the users of PlayStation 5 have received a new update. That’s right, if you have one of the Sony consoles for the current generation, You can now download the latest version of the firmwarewhich, to the misfortune of many, does not offer anything substantial.

At this time, you can now download the PlayStation update 23.02-08.20.02. If you were expecting a substantial change, we have bad news for you, since this version of the firmware is focused only on offering stability to the system.

“This system software update improves system performance.”

This is a message that has plagued fans who want to see new features on their PS5, as the console’s latest updates have focused entirely on these types of stability improvements. All you need is 851 MB of free memory to get version 23.02-08.20.02.

On related topics, a PlayStation franchise would have a movie. Likewise, Sony shares have increased thanks to this film.

Editor’s Note:

The PlayStation 5 updates have left a lot to be desired in recent months. While I am aware that we cannot see substantial changes continuously, it is also true that the PS5 experience is missing a couple of details that fans have been asking for for a long time.

Via: PlayStation