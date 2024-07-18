At the end of 2024, PlayStation will celebrate its 30th anniversary, a detail that should translate into great releases and events from this gaming company, however, we will not have many games and it seems that neither will the much-rumored PS5 Pro.

Since 2023 and part of 2024, Sony was rumored to be developing the PS5 Pro. It was even rumoured that we were going to have the console at the end of this year, however, one of the most reliable gaming insiders suggests that this is not going to happen.

You see, through a conversation where it was said that September (around the dates of the Tokyo Game Show) would be the announcement of Sony’s new console, however, Tom Henderson responded with “if it comes out this year.”

If it releases this year! — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) July 17, 2024

This gives us the impression that Tom knows something and that the possibilities of an announcement or, failing that, a potential launch, will happen to us in what remains of 2024.

Now, this would be consistent with what PlayStation already said, as they confirmed that there would be no announcements about releasing major games this year, although there is Astro Bot around, which doesn’t look bad at all.

PS5 Pro so when is it coming out?

Several reports at the time revealed that the PS5 Pro would be announced sometime in 2024 and that it would be on sale by the end of the year, ready for the holidays. This idea didn’t sound too bad, especially since we already have the PS5 Slim.

Now, with Tom Henderson’s statements we are beginning to think that the situation may be complicated with PlayStation and they are surely looking for the right moment.

There's no point in releasing new hardware if it's not completely necessary and won't give the user anything extra. Do you think delaying the PS5 Pro is ideal?